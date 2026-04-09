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Jake Paul Challenged by UFC Champ to Step Into Octagon Following Dana White Critique

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Apr 9, 2026 | 9:08 AM EDT

HomeBoxing

Jake Paul Challenged by UFC Champ to Step Into Octagon Following Dana White Critique

Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 9, 2026 | 9:08 AM EDT

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Jake Paul just got a unique challenge to his way. Time and again, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has somehow found a way to stay in the limelight, be it through his bouts against legends like Mike Tyson or through promoting women’s boxing. But with his latest comments at UFC and Dana White, Paul caught the attention of a reigning UFC champion. To that end, the champion in question took a shot at him by throwing a challenge.

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For those unaware, ‘The Problem Child’ sparked quite a discussion on comedian Theo Von’s podcast. Among the multiple topics, he noted how the UFC has been quite boring and “dying” in the process. Not just that, Paul also particularly took digs at White, citing some of the UFC CEO’s recent decisions. However, the criticism didn’t sit well with Valentina Shevchenko.

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“UFC dying ?! Hey Jake, you definitely don’t know what are you talking about,” wrote Shevchenko on X. “Criticizing MMA from a long distance 😏 Try to get into an octagon with one of them, and they’ll wipe the floor with your pretty face. You will show spectacular, breathtaking fight from down there! Then you can tell us how fun or boring it was!”

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The “boring” criticism surrounding UFC fights has particularly stemmed from the wrestling-heavy matchups. Jake Paul, being a boxer, has found that way of fighting to be lackluster. Quite understandable because an avid MMA follower like Joe Rogan shares a different opinion on that. Regarding the UFC 326 bout between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, many shared vivid opinions.

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For context, the fight lasted for five rounds, where Oliveira controlled the fight with his grappling for over 20 minutes in a 25-minute bout to get the unanimous decision win. While Rogan saw it as a tactical brilliance from Oliveira, Conor McGregor criticized it by labelling it boring.

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Like Paul, McGregor, who has a karate-based fighting style, has always been against wrestling-heavy fights. So, such criticism around UFC have stood there for years. But the way ‘The Problem Child’ being a boxer has said it, must have made Valentina Shevchenko fume. And for that, the women’s UFC flyweight champion wants Paul to try his hand at MMA.

Now, this was just part of Paul’s criticism, and surely it mustn’t have been the only thing that angered Shevchenko. So, what else did the YouTuber-turned-boxer say against UFC and especially Dana White?

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Jake Paul questions Dana White on UFC White House card

The leading MMA promotion has an important event coming up. The UFC White House event will stand out as a one-of-a-kind show on June 14. As such, it would also be part of America’s 250th anniversary and POTUS Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. Surely, such a historic UFC event would have a standout card.

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However, as Dana White & Co. announced the UFC White House card, several people raised questions. Among the many, Jake Paul questioned White about overlooking fighters like Jon Jones for the event.

“He’s [Dana] not smart enough….. Just look at what he’s doing,” Paul said to Theo Von. “Like, you don’t pay your fighters, bro. Like, you don’t get Jon Jones on the White House card. First of all, Justin Gaethje is going to lose to Ilia [Topuria] on the White House card. So you have a Spaniard beating a white American on the patriotic White House card. Like, okay, big mistake, first of all. Second of all, why are you not going to pay Jon Jones?”

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Headlining the card will be a fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, while Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane are set for the co-main event. But considering Jon Jones‘ status as one of the standout American MMA fighters, Paul expected White to book him for the historic card.

However, that’s all done for now. Despite the criticism, White may not look to make changes on the UFC White House card. That said, do you agree with Jake Paul’s criticism regarding this? Let us know in the comments below!

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is a writer on the combat sports team at EssentiallySports, specializing in fight night coverage and post-fight analysis. A former national-level athlete, he brings a competitive perspective that helps him break down the finer details of what unfolds inside the cage and ring. With over two years of experience covering MMA and boxing, Nilaav has built a strong foundation in live event reporting, play-by-play analysis, and trend-driven storytelling. His reporting blends technical insight with clarity, making complex moments accessible to a wide audience. Currently pursuing a degree in Sports Management, Nilaav approaches combat sports journalism with both analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for modern fight fans.

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Ashvinkumar Nilkanth Patil

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