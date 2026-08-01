Jake Paul Confronts Dana White With Stats for Slamming PFL-MVP MMA Merger

Dana White recently took a jab at the PFL-Most Valuable Promotions merger, and Jake Paul is in no mood to let it slide. The massive announcement came just a few days ago that the PFL and MVP will combine operations, with the PFL becoming the MMA branch of the newly formed MVP beginning in 2027. But it seems like Dana White is simply unfazed by the big news, as the UFC CEO joked that no one watches either promotion.

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“I don’t know anything about what they’re doing,” White told The Mac Life. “It probably makes sense when s— isn’t working for anybody, we should all probably get together.

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“Let’s take two organizations that don’t sell tickets and nobody watches and let’s merge them together and make a bigger company that won’t sell tickets and nobody will watch.”

The UFC CEO later softened the tone slightly, insisting he doesn’t even view the new company as a competitor.

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“I’ve said this a hundred times, and I’m f—— around,” he continued. “I don’t look at any of those guys as our competition. We’re on a whole other f—— stratosphere now.

“I’m competing with all the majors. Those guys aren’t my competition, so good luck to them all. I wish them all the best.”

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But if Dana White thought Jake Paul would simply sit back after hearing these words go out in public, he couldn’t be more wrong. Now, just a day later, ‘The Problem Child’ has fired back with an Instagram reel comparing audience figures in an apparent attempt to shut down the head honcho’s claim.

Imago NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Dana White pictured during Zuffa Boxing Press Conference on day 3 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 18, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City. Copyright: xmpi099/MediaPunchx

“Numbers don’t lie. Dana does,” Jake Paul wrote in the caption.

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The reel compared the viewership numbers for several events put together by both promotions. The clip pointed out that his boxing match against Mike Tyson drew 108 million viewers, whereas the Dana White-led promotion’s most ambitious event yet, UFC Freedom 250, generated 34 million in total viewership.

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But to double down on his claim that MVP is the real threat to the UFC, Jake Paul also shared the stat that MVP MMA 1: Rousey vs. Carano in May drew 9.3 million viewers in the United States, compared to 7 million for UFC Freedom 250.

The event drew one of the biggest streaming audiences ever for an MMA show, giving Jake Paul more ammunition as he continues to promote MVP as a genuine alternative in the combat sports market, even offering fighters such as Usman Nurmagomedov a car simply as a gift if they continue being a part of the PFL.

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It is also worth noting that this isn’t the first time ‘The Problem Child’ has publicly targeted the UFC CEO.

Jake Paul takes constant shots at UFC CEO Dana White

Shortly after the merger was announced, the YouTuber-turned-boxer uploaded a video directly addressing Dana White while promoting the new company.

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“Dana White, good morning buddy,” Paul said in the video he put on X. “It wasn’t a nightmare; it’s real. We continue to haunt this man 24/7. But forget about him; this is about us, and this is about you—the fighters at home listening because MVP just merged with PFL.

“We just created the first of its kind combat sports league that combines boxing and MMA together. Over the past few years at MVP we’ve proven that we can do the biggest fights in the world bar none; Paul-Tyson, Serrano-Taylor, Rousey-Carano.”

‘The Problem Child’ also revisited the television numbers from MVP’s inaugural MMA event while taking another swipe at the UFC.

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“In our first MMA event we had 9 million viewers watching in the United States compared to the UFC’s 7 million at the White House card,” he added. “They’ve been doing this for 30 years!”

And if you thought the trolling ended right there, you couldn’t be more wrong. Jake Paul then took to his Instagram and uploaded a story with a fake screenshot of Dana White’s supposed search history, which included entries like “How to stop thinking about MVP?”, “Can stress cause hair loss?”, “How to undo a merger?”, and “How to pay fighters fairly?”

With the merger and the back-and-forth that followed, all this has added another chapter to Jake Paul and Dana White’s long-running feud. But unlike the past, where it centered around issues such as fighter pay, the rivalry now has more weight as MVP MMA seeks to establish itself as a serious player and the UFC’s biggest competitor in the sport of MMA.