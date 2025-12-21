Jake Paul Did Not Earn $92 Million Fighting Anthony Joshua, Claims UFC Legend

For Jake Paul, a broken jaw and a humbling loss to Anthony Joshua on December 19th may have been softened by a rumored nine-figure payday. He left the ring with a proper humbling and a broken jaw. But even in adversity, ‘The Golden Rooster’ (El Gallo) definitely has some reason to be happy. Reason? A viral claim suggested ‘The Problem Child’ could have earned as much as $92 million for the bout, though no official payout figures have been confirmed. However, UFC legend Chael Sonnen was quick to put a question mark on that number.

An account named Hoops posted on X that ‘El Gallo’ has earned an astronomical $92 million for his fight against the ex-two-time heavyweight champ. Hoops broke down the numbers, which revealed Paul was paid $15M for fighting 16 minutes. Well, as the YouTuber-boxer’s earnings started making rounds, it raised some serious doubts, and Chael Sonnen publicly pushed back on the claim.

Chael Sonnen questions the legitimacy of Jake Paul’s jaw-dropping $92 million payday

“Not a word of truth,” ‘The Bad Guy’ wrote on X, replying to Hoops’ post.

Following Chael’s dismissal of the 28-year-old star boxer’s payment, his take also met with some skepticism. Some fans pointed to Netflix’s massive valuation as a reason the platform could theoretically support a huge payout, even though no official financial details were released. Still, ‘The American Gangsta’ remained unconvinced, since the platform hasn’t shared the official numbers.

“You don’t understand that they are a public company, and they have not supported this claim. On a side note, companies with deep pockets didn’t get that way by giving it away, you simpleton,” Chael Sonnen replied to another post.

Well, as far as Jake Paul’s fight purse is concerned, it’s still under wraps how much the boxing star has earned for his fight against Anthony Joshua. Before the fight, the 28-year-old took to social media and announced $267M, an amount which was quickly dismissed by his opponent. However, according to the Daily Mail, their fight purse was speculated to be around $184 million.

If the Daily Mail’s speculated numbers are true, then both fighters will definitely bag $92M, based on a 50/50 split. Moreover, another report from SportBible claimed Joshua earned $70M from the fight, and the report expected the same number for Paul as well.

While the financial figures remain a topic of debate, the fight undeniably earned Jake Paul something less tangible but arguably more valuable: respect from unexpected corners of the combat sports world. Especially for Jake Paul, since he faced many doubts heading into the bout against Anthony Joshua. So, after ‘El Gallo’ made the walk on December 19th, even his foes have found newfound respect. Yes, even Conor McGregor has given props to him.

‘The Notorious’ breaks character to appreciate ‘El Gallo’

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul have a history of not liking each other. In the past, the YouTuber-boxer chased a money-money fight against ‘The Notorious’ and never missed an opportunity to roast the Irishman. On the other hand, McGregor once fired Mike Perry from BKFC after he failed to beat Paul in a boxing match. So, their animosity definitely runs deep.

However, after ‘El Gallo’ made the walk and lasted the majority of the fight against a much taller, sharper, and more experienced opponent, McGregor couldn’t hold back his praise.

Addressing his surgery, Paul wrote on Instagram, “Surgery went well, thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days.” To which the former UFC champ replied, writing, “Fair play! Well done.”

Well, that was definitely a respectable gesture between two superstars who have been beefing for a while. But have McGregor and Paul become friends? That we can’t say for sure, at least for now.

That said, what do you think about Jake Paul earning respect and possibly a huge payday after losing to Anthony Joshua? Let us know in the comments section below.