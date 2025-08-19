Jake Paul Faces Boxing Dilemma After $1B Partner’s Warning on Anthony Joshua Fight

“Styles make fights.” The old saying rings true, but does a potential showdown between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul really add up? That’s the debate currently echoing across the combat sports landscape. ‘El Gallo’, now 12-1 as a professional cruiserweight, has gradually shed the “YouTuber” tag and is presenting himself as a legitimate boxer.

Fresh off a win over Julio César Chávez Jr. last month, he made it clear he no longer wants to face ‘retired or washed’ names. Instead, Jake Paul is calling for marquee challenges, openly targeting Anthony Joshua and Gervonta Davis as the kind of opponents who could redefine his image. The prospect of such a lopsided matchup has also drawn the attention of Francis Ngannou, who recently offered his perspective in an interview.

Here’s the crux: fans know Paul has power and marketing genius, but expert observers see two very different economies colliding — heavyweight legacy vs. influencer spectacle. Paul has operated at cruiserweight against ex-MMA fighters and faded boxers; Joshua is a former unified champion who has shared the ring with Wladimir Klitschko, Oleksandr Usyk, and Andy Ruiz Jr. To even put their résumés side by side is a reminder of how different the playing fields are. Yet the money overlap — Saudi backing, DAZN global distribution, PFL crossover hype — is precisely why promoters keep teasing it.

Francis Ngannou dismisses Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul as unlikely

Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua’s longtime promoter, recently suggested there is a “50-50” chance the fight comes together. The possibility of a crossover clash between the former two-time unified heavyweight champion and the influencer-turned-contender has already sparked major buzz, with reports indicating that negotiations are in motion. Amid the speculation, Jake Paul’s PFL business partner, Francis Ngannou, also weighed in during an appearance with Ariel Helwani.

Both Paul and Ngannou signed with the $1 billion–valued PFL in 2023, with the former UFC heavyweight champion also acquiring a minority stake in the promotion. When Helwani informed him that ‘AJ’ was in talks to face Jake Paul, Francis Ngannou smiled in disbelief before offering a measured response: “What do I think happens? Let’s see until they fight. But, um, I’m not sure. I’ve seen that, but I’m not even sure if they are serious though.” Helwani pushed back, stressing the talks were indeed “serious.” PFL has openly targeted “crossover fights” as their way into pay-per-view relevance, and a Paul vs. Joshua spectacle would instantly position them as more than a UFC rival — it would put them at the center of boxing’s global economy.

The Cameroonian, shaking his head, ultimately dismissed the idea, pointing to the glaring size and experience gap between the two fighters: “Yeah, I think it’s crazy. Okay, I think it’s crazy.”

Ngannou’s assessment is difficult to dispute. Anthony Joshua, a 35-year-old former Olympic champion, owns a professional record of 28 wins and 4 losses, with 25 victories coming by knockout. The English heavyweight built a résumé stacked with notable wins over fighters like Otto Wallin, but he also suffered turbulence in recent years — dropping back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and a stoppage loss to Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois.

Now, Anthony Joshua must prove he still belongs in boxing’s elite. Jake Paul’s résumé, meanwhile, tells a completely different story. Fans and pundits ridicule his career for lacking credible opponents. Given that track record, many analysts argue there is little reason for ‘AJ’ to entertain a matchup with El Gallo.

Frank Warren urges Anthony Joshua to avoid a potential Paul bout

At 35, Anthony Joshua stands at a pivotal moment in his career. The former heavyweight champion has not fought since suffering a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last September, and he is now searching for a way to reignite his trajectory. One option on the table is a lucrative showdown with Jake Paul, who has cemented himself as a mainstream attraction in the boxing world.

Known for headline-grabbing bouts against the likes of Mike Tyson and his unmatched ability to generate hype, Jake Paul has proven he knows how to sell a spectacle. ‘AJ’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has not ruled out the matchup, while Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh has also shown interest in bringing the event to life.

Yet not everyone remains convinced. Veteran promoter Frank Warren warned that such a fight could damage Anthony Joshua’s legacy. The 73-year-old labeled the idea a “circus” and insisted the former champion deserves more than a bout with the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Speaking to The Sun, Warren praised Anthony Joshua’s accomplishments but urged caution: “He’s done brilliantly. He should have won the amateur world championships, and he brought a lot of attention to boxing after winning gold at the Olympics. He’s had some great fights. When I’ve spoken to him recently, he has mentioned fighting, but I’m not going to push him – it’s his decision. He goes to the gym often. It keeps him fit and helps his mental health, which is great.”

For now, a clash between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua remains speculative. The former heavyweight champion is still recovering from surgery, leaving his next move uncertain. If promoters decide to green-light this fight, medical clearances, sanctioning-body approval, and contractual protections (e.g., rehydration clauses, ring-weight stipulations) will inevitably be part of the negotiations — and those negotiations will reveal whether commercial interest outweighs sporting risk. The question lingers: will this crossover spectacle materialize, and is Jake Paul truly a credible opponent for ‘AJ’? Share your views below.