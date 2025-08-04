Jake Paul Gains Rare Support From MMA Fans as Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Faces Backlash

Conor McGregor is stirring the pot once more! After months of rumors, setbacks, and a toe injury that scrapped his UFC 303 comeback, the Irish icon is reigniting excitement around his long-anticipated return to the Octagon. The former two-division champion has been out of action since suffering a brutal leg break in his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier back in July 2021. After nearly three years of hyping up a comeback, Conor McGregor has finally taken a concrete step toward making it happen. He has rejoined the UFC’s drug testing pool and has turned talk into a real possibility.

On Sunday, ‘Notorious’ amped up the excitement surrounding his return by sharing a video of himself drilling kicks. He gave fans a glimpse of the firepower he’s preparing to bring back to the Octagon. Conor McGregor’s comment section lit up after he posted his latest training video, with a wave of fans cheering on his long-awaited comeback. But not everyone was in his corner. Among the critics was none other than Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer who’s made a habit of throwing jabs at McGregor online.

Paul, who’s been publicly campaigning for a fight with the UFC megastar for years, once again took the opportunity to mock the 37-year-old under the post. Despite his repeated callouts, McGregor has never entertained the idea of stepping into the ring with Paul. Still, that hasn’t stopped the social media provocateur from taking shots at MMA’s biggest name whenever the spotlight is shining. The 28-year-old reminded the former UFC dual-champion that it was time he called it quits and commented, “Bro, just give it up lol.” Jake Paul clearly believes it’s time for McGregor to hang up the gloves, but retirement doesn’t appear to be on the Irishman’s agenda anytime soon.

Redditors then took up the comment and shared the video of McGregor training on UFC’s subreddit. However, more than the video, it was Jake Paul’s reaction that caught the attention of many. Just hours before posting the training clip that ruffled Jake Paul’s feathers, ‘Mystic Mac’ made a headline-grabbing prediction about his future. McGregor boldly declared his intention to compete on the UFC’s White House card in July 2026, right after pulling off what many would consider an improbable political victory. But unfortunately, fans don’t quite agree with the sentiment.

Conor McGregor’s latest training video gets honest assessment from fans

If there’s one thing fans have come to expect from Conor McGregor—besides sharp suits and sharper trash talk—it’s his consistent stream of training videos on social media. For McGregor, training isn’t just a private grind—it’s a performance. This habit dates back years, but it’s become even more prominent during his periods of inactivity. Of course, not every post is met with applause, and this is exactly what has happened with his latest post. The fans have surprisingly taken the side of Jake Paul.

One of the fans pointed out how the 37-year-old McGregor looked nowhere close to his best and sarcastically commented, “What an incredible speed.” A fan shared another sarcastic jab suggesting McGregor looks sluggish and awkward, like how people often move in slow motion during dreams, and commented, “How I fight in my dreams..” There was a time when McGregor was known for his movement inside the Octagon. However, looking at his recent video, one user commented, “Looks like he’s stuck in the mud.”

One direct critique pointed out how the former dual champion doesn’t seem sharp or in sync like he used to. While “McCoker” might be a mocking nickname, the comment read, “McCoker seems slow and uncoordinated.” It has been quite a lot of time since Conor McGregor fought under the UFC banner. While he has been training for quite some time now, it seems he has yet to get back to full fitness, as pointed out by one of the fans: “He’s looking so slow.”

Jake Paul and McGregor have been trying to get into a fight with each other for quite some time now. While the fight is yet to happen, one fan feels McGregor might lose it and commented, “So slow and stiff but tbh I’d still favour him on Jake in a fight.” A nostalgic critique suggested that McGregor has declined and lost the fluidity and speed that defined his earlier career and commented, “Old Conor would be ashamed of that stiffness.”

Overall, most of these comments reflect disappointment in how the Irishman appears in his training footage, especially compared to his prime. However, one just cannot rule out McGregor in a fight. But the big question is, will the Dubliner ever make a return to the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.