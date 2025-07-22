Jake Paul Names His Future Face of Women’s MMA After Kayla Harrison, She Is Not From the UFC

Another rising star may have just earned Jake Paul’s stamp of approval, and she’s not part of the UFC. Dakota Ditcheva, a British flyweight, recently posted a compilation of fight week photos on her social media following her dominant win at PFL Africa. But in the flood of congratulatory messages, one comment stood out. What was it? Well, Jake Paul himself made a bold prediction about her future.

“Congrats, champ. You are the face of women’s MMA,” Paul commented under her post. “Shoutout to Kayla, who came from PFL. But you are it for the future.” Coming from ‘The Problem Child,’ who has rarely been open about backing fighters outside of the UFC, this statement is more than just flattery.

It’s an endorsement of Ditcheva’s star power and decision to continue with the Professional Fighters League. The timing could not have been more perfect. On July 19, ‘Taz’ returned to the PFL cage after an eight-month absence, defeating Bellator veteran Sumiko Inaba in Cape Town.

The win improved her professional record to 15-0. Despite breaking her nine-fight stoppage run, the 26-year-old dominated all three rounds to win a unanimous decision. “I think I’ve injured my left hand,” Ditcheva regretfully revealed later. “I’m more gutted because I’ve been out for so long, and I’ve come back, and I’m injured again.”

While fans predicted that Ditcheva might eventually make the move to the UFC, especially after years of dominance, she dismissed those rumors following the bout. “I have just re-signed with PFL,” she said in the cage. “We’ve come to a great agreement, and I’m gonna look forward to the next few years together.”

Her decision to stay, despite UFC fan calls, shows her belief in the PFL’s mission and especially her role in it. Jake Paul’s comment may seem casual, but it implies a larger message. As Kayla Harrison leaves the PFL and enters the UFC spotlight, ‘Taz’ appears to be on track to replace her as the promotion’s top female fighter.

Dakota Ditcheva, young, unbeaten, and internationally known, is more than just a star. To ‘The Problem Child’ and many others, she represents the future. Maybe that is why he constantly sings her praise, as this wasn’t the first time he went gaga over this future superstar. In fact, he and another major entity even claimed that she would become bigger than MMA legend Ronda Rousey.

Dakota Ditcheva wins over Jake Paul and Sean O’Connell

Jake Paul has not been shy about supporting Dakota Ditcheva. After her swift KO victory over Chelsea Hackett last year, he dubbed her “the next MMA superstar.” Since then, Ditcheva has gone undefeated and advanced to the PFL finals. With Kayla Harrison out and Ditcheva on the rise, Paul believes she can go even further in terms of stardom: past Ronda Rousey.

He’s not alone in his belief. Sean O’Connell, a PFL commentator, shared the same belief ahead of her $1 million fight, pointing out that, while Rousey broke limits and made history, Ditcheva has the entire package to develop her own empire. He praised her not only for her knockout power but also for her charm and media presence, which made Rousey a household name.

According to O’Connell, Ditcheva knows how to activate the killer instinct within the cage and then switch back to charm when the cameras roll. Even still, Ditcheva doesn’t care for the comparisons. She has frequently stated that she admires Rousey but does not want to follow in her footsteps; she prefers to forge her own path.

“Everyone is on their own journey,” she explained in a previous interview. But, given her swift rise and increased attention, ‘Taz’ may have no option. The world is already watching her in the same way it once watched Rousey. Now, it is only a matter of time before she becomes the biggest thing in MMA.