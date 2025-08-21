Jake Paul Put On Blast as Daniel Cormier Revives Feud With Harsh Gervonta Davis Verdict

The news that Jake Paul will be fighting Gervonta Davis came as a curveball to many people. It is probably the 28-year-old’s biggest boxing match, and it came as a surprise since the YouTuber-turned-boxer was involved in discussions for a fight against Anthony Joshua. But no one was more shocked to hear about the Paul vs Davis boxing match other than UFC Hall of Fame, legend and commentator, Daniel Cormier.

Recently, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn revealed that Anthony Joshua was all game for a fight against Jake Paul. It will certainly bring in eyeballs, but he did not want an exhibition fight; rather, a professional fight that would go down in the official records. It appears that Paul may not have liked that proposition, and as such, there are speculations that maybe that’s why he picked Gervonta Davis. Although it’s a big fight, Daniel Cormier doesn’t seem to be a fan of it.

Daniel Cormier doesn’t ‘respect’ Jake Paul’s decision to fight Gervonta Davis

When Jake Paul first started his boxing venture, there were a lot of people against it, claiming that he was making a mockery of the sport. Even Daniel Cormier recently revealed that he had been one of those people until he saw the kind of impact ‘El Gallo’ has made. ‘DC’ claims that he has nothing but respect for forging the kind of career Paul has at this point, since people are vying to partner with him for his fights.

“In the beginning of this thing, I did not have much respect for Jake Paul and what he’s done in boxing. But today, I’m much more respectful of what he’s starting to build as a professional boxer,” Daniel Cormier stated on his YouTube channel. “I respect Jake Paul today. I respect the work that he’s done. I respect how he promoted fights. I respect what he’s done to build his name to the point that Netflix always wants to be in business with him.”



Nonetheless, Daniel Cormier expresses a certain discomfort regarding the matchup between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis. While ‘Tank’ clearly showcases superior boxing skills compared to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, it’s important to note that Paul holds a notable size advantage, with their last fights revealing a weight difference of around seventy pounds. Cormier expressed his disappointment with the 28-year-old for this reason.

“I don’t know that I can look at this one and go, ‘Well, I respect [that]. I respect that he’s fighting a guy that’s better than him. Gervonta is better than him,” Daniel Cormier added. “I just don’t know that… I mean, he’s so much bigger. It’s actually kind of crazy.”

Anthony Joshua‘s side has also reacted to the news of Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis fighting in November, and guess what? This doesn’t come as a surprise to them. Here’s what was said about Paul’s next boxing match.

Paul’s decision did not surprise Eddie Hearn

When the Matchroom Boxing chief came across the news that Jake Paul would be taking on Gervonta Davis, he appeared a bit surprised and chuckled at the swift transition from “heavyweight to lightweight.” Regardless, he knew this was coming, but Eddie Hearn wasn’t quite expecting that fight to happen this year. All in all, it did not seem to be a big deal for him because he still maintained the fact that Anthony Joshua did not want an exhibition fight anyway.

“It’s an interesting going from heavyweight to lightweight very quickly. We knew that Jake would potentially take a fight this side of the year,” Eddie Hearn told FightHype during a recent interview. “I think I was the first one to say, about three or four months ago, that a fight was agreed between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul. I wasn’t expecting it to be announced today. It is what it is… On one side, you have to understand the business of it. I hate these exhibitions.”

It’ll be exciting to see how the showdown between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis unfolds on fight day. Since this is just an exhibition bout, it likely won’t have a significant impact on the YouTube star’s aspirations of claiming a world title. Regardless, it’s definitely going to be a solid paycheck. What’s your take on this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!