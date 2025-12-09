Jake Paul’s Past Reveals Why Joe Rogan Wanted to Punch Bert Kreischer in Resurfaced Clip

Joe Rogan may not enter the UFC cage himself. But his fans and close friends know what the man is capable of. After all, he is a Jiu-Jitsu black belt and was a multiple-time Massachusetts full-contact Taekwondo state champion in his youth. Safe to say, not a lot of people would want to run a fade with the UFC color commentator even when he’s 58. However, that didn’t stop comedian and friend Bert Kreischer from messing with Rogan.

A podcast clip, dated November 2, 2023, from BS w/ Jake Paul recently resurfaced on social media and quickly went viral, attracting 206K views at the time of writing. In the clip, the 53-year-old comedian recalls a moment from their shared past—a story that’s equal parts hilarious and terrifying, at least for Kreischer—where Joe Rogan nearly swung on him after he crossed the line with his relentless trash talk.

Joe Rogan doesn’t take challenges lightly

‘Joe Rogan Podcast News,’ a community account on X, posted the clip with the caption reading, “Bert Kreischer reveals the reason Joe Rogan stopped talking to him.” Meanwhile, in the clip, Kreischer recounts the entire story. “I’ve gotten into a lot of fights, dude. I talk s—t,” Kreischer said, explaining that his loudmouth persona didn’t always land well with friends. “There were times Rogan was gonna punch me. I talk wild s—t… I was the guy [who] did it and then just couldn’t back it up.”

When Jake Paul’s co-host asked when he truly thought Rogan might throw hands, Kreischer didn’t hesitate. “Oh, a million times,” he replied, pointing specifically to their first Sober October challenge. Notably, Sober October is an annual challenge that Joe Rogan started in 2018 with his comedian friends Ari Shaffir, Tom Segura, and Bert Kreischer. The rules are simple: no alcohol, no mar—ana, and no junk food/cheat meals for the entire month of October, while also committing to a strict workout regimen every day.

According to Kreischer, things escalated after he mocked one of Rogan’s motivational videos in the Sober October series. Rogan had filmed a wholesome update. “I’m really getting after it in the hills… What’s up, Marshall [Rogan’s dog]?” However, Kreischer found this funny and proceeded to parody it, which didn’t sit well with the UFC commentator. In his spoof, Kreischer jokingly claimed he would do double the work Rogan was doing. “Every two miles you do I do four f—king miles,” Kreischer recalled saying in the parody.

Rogan apparently took it seriously. “Rogan goes ‘F—k it, I do 10,’” Kreischer recalled, noting the UFC icon then logged “like 20 miles” the next day. This wasn’t the end, though, as Rogan even distanced himself from Bert Kreischer after the ordeal. “Then he stopped talking to me,” Kreischer told Jake Paul and his team. “I don’t know if I would get in his head… but you could definitely feel the energy.” The moment remains a fan favorite, blending friendship, competitiveness, and Rogan’s relentless drive.

While Joe Rogan and Kreischer’s relationship is in a better place today, the latter recently became embroiled in a long-running feud between Rogan and a former UFC fighter.

Rogan responds after a former UFC fighter trashes him on Bert Kreischer’s podcast

Joe Rogan has reacted after former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey took a shot at his MMA credentials during her appearance on Bert Kreischer’s podcast. Rousey dismissed Rogan’s expertise, saying he “is not an expert, he’s a fan with an audience,” and added that despite his Taekwondo background, “he never fought. That’s not fighting.”

Joe Rogan addressed the remarks on his own show and opted for diplomacy rather than confrontation. “She’s a legend,” Rogan said. “I’ve got nothing but love and respect for that lady… she made the UFC female division possible.” He suggested Ronda Rousey‘s criticism came from competitiveness rather than personal dislike.

“When she said I wasn’t an expert… you’ve got to understand why she thinks like that. She has a champion mentality. ‘You never fought, you ain’t s—t?’ I get it.” Ultimately, Rogan brushed it off. “The Ronda Rousey one didn’t really bother me… she’s a f—king pit bull.”

Having said that, it appears Joe Rogan doesn’t take any challenge lightly. Thankfully, Kreischer didn’t actually end up getting punched. But what do you make of this story?