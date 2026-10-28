Jake Paul’s Team Hints at the Next UFC Veteran Set to Be His Boxing Opponent After Tommy Fury Rematch Fails

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury rematch remains a distant dream, with the disagreement between both parties spoiling the prospects of their boxing match. ‘The Problem Child’s’ team, however, is in no mood to wait. They are actively targeting a UFC veteran for Paul’s imminent comeback to the ring.

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Paul’s business partner and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, told Jack Figg of The Sun Sport that they are looking forward to a blockbuster clash with Darren Till.

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“Darren Till is definitely one of the names that Jake put out there on his list,” Bidarian said. “He’s certainly one of the names that we’ve been speaking to. The date, time, and location depend on how quickly I can get the opponent done, and the distribution of the fight appropriately figured out based on that opponent.

“So, if it takes us another three, four, five weeks to figure this out, there’s no fighting this year. It’s probably early next year. If we figure it out in the next 24 hours, we’ll hopefully get a fight in this year. But I can’t tell you today if it’s one or the other. But we’re trying our best to get it done.”

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Elaborating further, Bidarian also revealed that there aren’t many dates available in 2026 for a boxing fight to take place. However, if they conclude negotiations in time, Paul vs. Till could possibly happen in December, particularly on Christmas Eve. After all, the time could not be more right for both fighters to settle the grudge that has been simmering for years.

Imago March 10, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Most Valuable Promotions Co-Founder JAKE PAUL looks on during a pre-fight press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for Netflix s Rousey vs Carano event. Pre-Fight Press Conference For Netflix And Most Valuable Promotions Ronda Rousey Vs Gina Carano Fight PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp224 20260310_znp_p224_012 Copyright: xBrandonxPollardx

Darren Till made his debut in 2015 and fought almost all the bigger names in the company, propelling him to veteran status. However, the most prominent highlight of Till’s career came when he challenged Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship at UFC 228 on September 8, 2018, though he lost the bout via a second-round D’Arce choke.

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Till eventually left the promotion with a 6-5-1 record in 2023 and subsequently transitioned into boxing. Immediately, many fans wanted to witness a Paul vs. Till showdown. In 2024, however, Till showed public interest in facing ‘The Problem Child’ in a boxing match after beating Mohammad Mutie in an exhibition fight.

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The former UFC fighter then intensified his threats towards Paul by begging him to fight so he could savor knocking the YouTuber-boxer out. This extended to the point that Till volunteered himself to fight Jake Paul after Mike Tyson initially postponed the 2024 fight.

Still, the fight remained dormant for two years. In 2026, the tension between them increased once again after Paul mentioned Darren Till in his list of opponents he wants to fight before retiring. That callout prompted the UFC veteran to respond and engage in a social media exchange with Paul.

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Alongside the brewing rivalry, the recent records of both combat sports stars add credibility to this fight. Jake Paul is coming off a loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2025 and has not fought since. However, Paul has previously won against UFC legends such as Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva in boxing matches.

On the other hand, Darren Till has defeated 05 opponents in a mix of bare-knuckle, professional, and exhibition boxing fights since his UFC exit, and recently beat Yoel Romero at BKFC 94.

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Evidently, both of them are very interested in sharing the ring. Even so, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the intrigue around a Paul vs. Fury rematch would have been greater if the negotiations had not collapsed.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury rematch: A tale of unfruitful negotiations

Truth be told, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury was one of the most captivating fights of 2023. Both boxers had a lot to prove, and the showdown remained relatively exhilarating throughout. Fury ended up handing Paul the first professional boxing defeat of his career, but the decision being split left a lot of “ifs” and “buts” over the result.

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Since then, a rematch between the two boxing stars has been discussed many times. However, the complex negotiations between both parties have always proven an Achilles heel. The possibility surged this year as well, but once again, a failure to meet in the middle ground marred the chances.

Paul and his team eyed a fight with Fury in December 2026. However, despite $10 million being on the line, Tommy’s father and manager, John Fury, made it clear that fighting in December was not an option and that they would rather clash in February or March of 2027, ultimately leading to the collapse.

“This is a quick video to Nakisa and Jake Paul. I did tell you on that meeting I got witnesses, Roberts, one of them, Spencer-Brown, the other, that we had a job pending, what I couldn’t talk about in December,” John said on Instagram. “That job pending is nearly over the line, which I stated that to you, and now you’re going on saying I’ve shook your hand for definite on December, and I didn’t.”

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John Fury’s stance was met with stern criticism from Jake Paul, who didn’t mince words in calling out Tommy for letting his old father bid for him.

“When you are almost 30, and your dad is still calling the shots in your career…Maybe realize there is a reason your brother doesn’t have daddy as his career guide,” Paul posted on X.

Despite the tension, Paul vs. Fury is now being overshadowed with the entry of Darren Till. Now it remains to be seen whether ‘The Problem Child’s’ team could strike a deal or not.