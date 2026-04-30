Jake Paul Says Dana White Owes Him $1 Million in Unpaid Bet

Dana White is known as a degenerate gambler, winning and losing millions. But according to Jake Paul, the UFC head honcho hasn’t paid his dues after losing a bet against him.

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During a recent podcast, Jake Paul responded to Dana White’s criticism of the Anthony Joshua fight, which the UFC CEO believes shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Addressing that, the 28-year-old fired back at White while bringing up the outstanding bet from the Askren fight.

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“Did he provide any other details, or was he just s–t-talking? Like what?” Paul said in the Complex podcast. “What was his reason? But the UFC started with no weight classes, so should he fire himself? Like, gotcha, b—h. What do we want to talk about here? I can do this for days. I live in truth and honesty, and other people don’t. So he’s saying one thing but then doing something different, and I find it funny.”

“This is the guy who was trying to pay millions of dollars. He was paying Ben Askren in training camp, getting him coaches, and then tried to place a million-dollar bet that Ben Askren would beat me. Then he no-showed after I knocked him out in the first round. So Dana, where’s my money? You still owe me a million.”

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Dana White and Jake Paul share an intense rivalry. ‘The Problem Child’ has taken repeated shots at the UFC CEO over fighter pay and other issues surrounding the business. So, when Paul was scheduled to face Ben Askren in a boxing match in 2021, White, during a podcast appearance with Mike Tyson, bet a million dollars on him to lose. Paul, on the other hand, was highly confident in his chances and even urged White to raise the wager to $2 million.

“He talks a lot of s—t,” White said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “We’re going to find out. I hope you can bet on this thing because I’ll f—-g bet a million dollars that he loses this f—g fight. A million dollars that he loses this fight.”

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After Dana White made the bold claim, his prediction fell apart as Jake Paul secured a vicious knockout win over ‘Funky’ in their boxing match. But instead of paying the dues, the UFC CEO backed away and denied placing an illegal bet on the fight. Interestingly, Snoop Dogg, who wagered $2 million against him during the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren bout, took shots at White for not paying it.

Imago March 10, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Jake Paul during a Most Valuable Promotions press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on Tuesday March 10, 2026 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20260310_zaa_p124_007 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Now, as Dana White claimed that he actually ended up opting out of making the bet, it’s unlikely that Paul would get the million dollars. However, ‘El Gallo’ pushed their rivalry even deeper by taking a dig at the UFC White House card.

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Jake Paul believes his Netflix MVP card would get more views than Dana White’s UFC Freedom 250

Jake Paul and Dana White’s rivalry took a bigger turn when the YouTuber-boxer’s promotion entered the MMA market. On May 16, ‘El Gallo’s Most Valuable Promotion is set to debut on Netflix with a card headlined by Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano. Ahead of the event, fans are already drawing comparisons to the UFC’s White House card, which received an underwhelming response even though it featured two title fights.

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Though Paul understands the nature of the competition, he still believes his MVP card will draw more viewers than the White House card, largely due to Netflix’s built-in subscriber base.

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“I would just ask ChatGPT honestly about that,” Paul said in the same interview. “Probably pretty similar. I mean, just the fact that everyone’s comparing it, right? It’s like LeBron James and Michael Jordan. So I think it’s at the same level. But I know it will get more views, and I think that’s just because it’s on Netflix and free with the subscription. I do think it’s a better card and more entertaining, so I think that’s why people are comparing it. Yeah.”

When it comes to platforms, Netflix boasts a much larger global audience than the UFC’s broadcast partner, Paramount+. So with stars like Rousey and Carano involved, the card could attract more eyes. But the UFC’s Freedom 250 card also features names like Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira, making the competition even more intriguing.

That said, do you think Paul can actually become a true competitor to Dana White and keep this rivalry alive on the business side?