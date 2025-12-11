Jake Paul Shrugs Off Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan’s Respect in Fiery Response

Before Jake Paul accepted the Anthony Joshua fight, ‘The Problem Child’ was getting grilled by fans and experts for targeting a comparatively undersized Gervonta Davis in what many called a mismatch. However, when ‘El Gallo’ didn’t hesitate to take on a man much bigger and far more experienced than him, Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan, and others had nothing but praise for Paul’s courage. Still, the boxing star kept his persona intact and fired back with a feisty response to his newfound admirers.

Ahead of the Kaseya Center fight, Jake Paul feels confident that he can take on Anthony Joshua, the former Olympian and two-time heavyweight champ. But the YouTuber-turned-boxer doesn’t aim to just participate. He’s aiming for victory. So, while Paul is receiving some respect for finally stepping in against a proper boxer and not some out-of-prime, aging former combat sports athlete, he wants everyone to hold their applause until he actually beats Joshua.

Jake Paul wants everyone to save their respect

“There’s been a ton of support, love, and respect, and people saying like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know I liked Jake Paul.’ Conor McGregor being like, ‘I don’t know about him, but even if he makes that fight, I have to respect him.’ Joe Rogan, the list goes on and on about the amount of people supporting it.” Jake Paul said at the McCafee show.

Well, the 28-year-old actually stated the truth here. As per BloodyElbow, Conor McGregor gave Jake Paul his props for accepting the fight against Anthony Joshua, despite being one of Paul’s bitter critics. At the same time, Joe Rogan also appreciated the YouTuber-turned-boxer for facing the British heavyweight juggernaut. But Paul doesn’t want their respect right now. Instead, he wants them to save it until he shocks the entire world on 19th December.

“But don’t respect me for getting in there. Respect me when I beat his a—. That’s what I’ve said to people. I’m not just going in there. I’m not just walking into a fight. I’m going to win. And that’s what’s gonna shock the world.” ‘El Gallo Dorado’ added.

Now, many fans might say Jake Paul is making empty promises and has no real game plan to defeat Joshua, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

‘El Gallo’ points out his crucial stylistic advantage against Anthony Joshua

It won’t be a stretch to say ‘AJ’ is one of the most accomplished heavyweight boxers on the planet right now. However, that doesn’t mean the man has no Achilles heel. If we look at his last fights, the 6’6” Brit struggled against shorter and faster opponents like Oleksandr Usyk (6’3”) and Andy Ruiz Jr. (6’2”), who could deal damage against him inside the pocket with speed and force.

So, Jake Paul, standing at 6’1”, believes he can also go toe-to-toe against Joshua using that same advantage. He feels stylistically he could become a real problem, claiming he can land punches that actually hurt the former Olympian.

“Look, to me, I see a lot of paths to victory in his style, and styles make fights, we all know that. He has lost to guys who are shorter, mostly, and lighter, mostly, and faster than him. I see holes in his game, I see punches that I can land that can hurt him.” Paul added on The Pat McAfee Show.

So, it seems Jake Paul is mentally prepared to face Anthony Joshua, and he’s clearly not taking the matchup lightly. He has already threatened to knock out Joshua in the 5th or 6th round, which is a massive promise on its own, and now he’s studying the holes in the Brit’s game.

That said, boxing fans can only wait for this pre-Christmas showdown to see whether the 28-year-old sensation pulls off an upset, gets close, or whether the Brit proves exactly why he’s the former two-time heavyweight champ. What do you think? Comment below.