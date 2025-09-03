Jake Paul Urged to Face Rejuvenated Ex-UFC Title Contender Instead of Gervonta Davis

Darren Till scored a stunning knockout in the clash of UFC superstars, stopping Luke Rockhold at Manchester’s AO Arena during Misfits 22 – Ring of Thrones. The Liverpool native claimed the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title with a decisive finish at 1:08 of the third round, showcasing his boxing skills and underlining the contrast between MMA and the sweet science. While “The Gorilla” has hinted at an eventual return to MMA, his latest victory now positions him for major opportunities in the boxing world.

At the Misfits Boxing 22 post-fight press conference, Till was even asked about a potential showdown with Jake Paul, though he admitted he isn’t convinced it will ever happen. From the outside, Jake Paul vs. Darren Till doesn’t seem likely in the near future, not because of Paul’s looming clash with Gervonta Davis, but because Till left the UFC at a young age due to knee injuries rather than a decline towards the end of a career like Tyron Woodley or Anderson Silva. Even so, one former UFC flyweight champion believes Darren Till would be a far more refreshing opponent for Jake Paul, than Gervonta Davis. Why, you ask?

Demetrious Johnson Blasts the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Matchup

Demetrious Johnson recently broke down the Misfits Boxing card on his YouTube channel ‘Mighty’ where he discussed Darren Till’s knockout win over Luke Rockhold. While praising Till’s boxing, Johnson said, “I truly feel Darren Till has found his sport. I feel like boxing, he is good. He put his hands together and he is not scared to exchange. And a lot of people are probably afraid to fight Darren Till when it comes to boxing… I would love to see him versus Jake Paul.” Why?

“I think this is a good opportunity for Jake Paul to fight someone who has got some Ws in boxing,” the 39-year-old pointed. At the same time, he dismissed current rumors of Jake Paul fighting WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. “That fight does not make sense to me… I think Darren Till versus Jake Paul will be a great fight.”

He clarified that his criticism wasn’t about doubting the 12-1 boxer’s skills. “This is not me hating on Jake Paul,” the 25-4 fighter said. While Jake Paul has certainly improved since beginning his boxing journey in 2020 and still dreams of becoming a world champion, his hoped-for bouts with stars like Canelo Alvarez or Anthony Joshua never came to fruition. And a matchup with Gervonta Davis, though attention-grabbing, would add little to Paul’s résumé or long-term legacy.

According to Johnson, a fight with Darren Till would give Jake Paul a more natural matchup, someone closer in size and age. Though The Problem Child would still hold the weight advantage since Till usually fights at middleweight. But first, Jake Paul is set for an exhibition against Gervonta Davis on November 14. If he gets past that and takes on Till, the question is: does the Ohio native really have a chance of beating Darren Till?

The Roadblock That Could Kill Jake Paul vs. Darren Till Early

Last month, Michael Bisping released a video on his YouTube channel breaking down Darren Till’s dominant win over Luke Rockhold. The former UFC middleweight champion highlighted the opportunities now available for Till, saying, “Darren Till has a lot of options now. A lot of big fights. There is a potential Jake Paul. That won’t happen because he would smoke Jake Paul. He would destroy Jake Paul.”

On paper, Till seems like a natural fit as Jake Paul’s next opponent. He has the right size, carries the ex-UFC crossover appeal, and brings both charisma and an online following. With skill, availability, and star power, he checks all the boxes as the perfect dance partner. But in Michael Bisping’s eyes, Jake Paul would be badly outmatched. Why? Because the 12-1 YouTuber-turned-boxer would be stepping in against an 18-5 southpaw with knockout power who is riding momentum, a matchup that doesn’t align with Jake Paul’s carefully managed career.

On top of it, promoters would also think twice before putting The Problem Child against a dangerous left-handed striker like Till. Paul’s upcoming fight with Gervonta Davis already carries financial risk, and adding Till afterward would mean facing one of his riskiest opponents for the least reward. Oddsmakers currently view the fight as a long shot, and while Jake Paul is locked in for his next exhibition, Till has already shifted his attention toward Carl Froch after his Rockhold win. That said, what are your thoughts on Demetrious Johnson’s comments? Do you think Jake Paul would be able to beat Darren Till?