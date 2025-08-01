Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Won’t Happen, Combat Legend Explains Why

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently entered the WBA cruiserweight rankings, being placed at the 14th spot, and could go on to challenge for the title. However, he has turned his attention to another quest, a money fight against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, recently came out to claim that there’s a real possibility of this fight taking place. However, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen begs to differ.

In a recent video posted on YouTube, Chael Sonnen wanted to know what fans thought of a possible matchup between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. That’s because neither he nor anyone else in the fight game can comprehend that Paul would consider taking on a fighter who’s on a level that the YouTuber may never get to in his life.

Chael Sonnen stated, “Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul… I’m using this as an example. When somebody throws out, ‘Okay, it’s going to be Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua,’ what do you think of that? All I’m really asking you is, will you watch it?” He continued, “We have announcers in our sport that don’t have that mindset. It literally blows their minds that somebody would go into a competition where they’re fully aware that they’re over-matched… And it blows my mind that a professional would consider that.”



So, what does Chael Sonnen actually mean? Well, ‘The American Gangster’ has expressed his astonishment about Jake Paul calling out Anthony Joshua for a fight, and guess what? He doesn’t think it will happen because of one important reason. Let us take a look back at the former Disney star’s boxing career. The most obvious facet we can point to is Paul’s team carefully picking opponents they know he can win against.

But when it comes to Anthony Joshua, not only is he in his prime, but he has also been a world-beater. Moreover, he may not be opposed to this fight against Jake Paul. Chael Sonnen claims that the YouTuber needs to understand that his level of skill compared to Joshua won’t cut it when they fight because Paul is more likely to get pummeled by the English star.

“The reason that [boxing match] can’t happen and the reason that it won’t happen is because Joshua can beat him. And we’re just speaking a different language that that should make you respect Jake instantly, but I just want you to hear the argument,” Chael Sonnen added. “Why on earth, if it in fact is an easy fight, would Joshua not do it? He’s a prizefighter… It’s the right approach. If you have any other approach, you’re a fool.”



via Imago Boxing: Paul vs Silva Oct 29, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jake Paul during a boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena. Image Credits – Imago

Chael Sonnen doesn’t seem to believe that this fight will come to fruition. Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s manager, as we’ve mentioned above, claims that the possibility is there for the Disney star to fight Anthony Joshua. Here’s what Nakisa Bidarian had to say.

Jake Paul’s manager claims fight against Anthony Joshua ‘can possibly happen’

Contrary to what Chael Sonnen had to say, Jake Paul’s manager claims that there is always the chance that he fights Anthony Joshua. Well, fans may think that the size difference and years of experience could see ‘AJ’ edge past the YouTuber pretty easily, but Nakisa Bidarian seems to have an explanation as to why he thinks his client wins.

Recalling how Oleksandr Usyk beat Joshua twice, who’s much smaller than him, Paul’s manager claims he can do the same since he also weighs around the same region as Usyk. It’s a David vs Goliath matchup, but that doesn’t mean Paul can’t win, claims Bidarian.

“I think the fight can possibly happen. I’m looking at it as Jake vs Joshua, which is quite biblical, and it’s quite impactful in many ways,” Jake Paul’s manager told Sky Sports Boxing. “Two of his losses are against Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk weighed in at 220 pounds for those fights. Jake is not Usyk… but Jake walks around between 208 and 210, and he fought Mike Tyson at 228 pounds. So, I think size-wise, we can get comfortable with it.”

Well, the picture will be much clearer as we move into the coming weeks and months. We will then find out if this boxing match is a possibility or just another instance of Jake Paul shooting his shot to see if it lands. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.