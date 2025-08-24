Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Branded Weak Downgrade to Joshua Showdown as Disappointment Erupts

Is Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis really worth the hype? Fans have been asking this question ever since the fight started making headlines as one of the year’s biggest showdowns. The size gap between the two fighters has fueled the debate, with many arguing that ‘The Problem Child,’ being taller and heavier, would simply be too much of a mountain to climb. Still, there’s another factor that’s been cooling the buzz.

The 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer was originally in talks to face Anthony Joshua before the Davis fight came together. Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the advanced negotiations, but Ring Magazine later revealed that Joshua’s exclusive DAZN deal created a network conflict, which killed the fight. That left fans disappointed and still craving the matchup. UFC legend Chael Sonnen seems to be one of them, claiming that Paul’s fight with Davis is a major step down from the potential clash with Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis is a massive turn down from Anthony Joshua

‘The Bad Guy’ in his YouTube video said, “It’s not as bad a fight as you guys think. For one, it’s the exact opposite of Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul. For two, the fight that was dangled and rumored in front of us turned out to be the exact opposite. The opposite of fighting Anthony Joshua isn’t fighting nobody! The opposite of fighting Anthony Joshua is fighting Tank Davis.”

Sonnen didn’t stop there. He brought up another reason why the matchup with Gervonta Davis might not work well as a big event. According to him, the current WBA Champion doesn’t have the same fight-selling skills as Jake Paul. He added, “The one big glaring issue for me is your partner being Tank Davis. Tank is not the guy who knows how to sell a fight. Tank cannot sell a fight in his own division.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023 Dallas, Texas, USA Jake Paul reacts after the win against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20230805_krj_aj6_0028

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Gervonta Davis is without a doubt one of the biggest draws in modern-day boxing, with his name tied to some of the sport’s biggest events. Still, Jake Paul might be the more dynamic seller out of the two. So, a lot would be riding on how the two camps actually approach this fight. Speaking of which, it seems that ‘The Problem Child’s camp is starting to recognize the threat coming ahead—at least his coach thinks so.

The Problem Child’s coach opens about Tank Davis’ challenge

Well, Jake Paul fighting Anthony Joshua might have been a more interesting matchup since they’re closer in size. But as fight day gets closer, Gervonta Davis—an undefeated 30-0 fighter with 28 KOs—is starting to make his presence felt. There’s more at play here than just size. The 28-year-old’s coach, J’Leon Love, believes that ‘Tank’ is the real deal and could pose a genuine threat to his fighter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During an interview with Fight Hype, Love said, “I mean, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the real deal. The real deal. People talk about weight. We’ve been in the gym for years, where we’ve seen smaller guys spar bigger guys. I mean, at the end of the day, Gervonta poses a lot of different dangers for Jake.”

Gervonta Davis might not be as dynamic a fight seller as Jake Paul, but he definitely knows his way around the gloves. And who knows? He could showcase some impressive techniques against a significantly bigger Paul, surprising everyone in the process. That said, do you think ‘Tank’ can pull it off on November 14th, or will ‘The Problem Child’ secure another victory? Comment down below!