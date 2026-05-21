Jake Paul’s MVP Teases Next Big Headliner in MMA Future Spoilers After Rousey-Carano

Following the success of its debut MMA event on Netflix, Most Valuable Promotions clearly feels lightning can strike twice. Just days after Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano headlined a blockbuster debut MMA card on Netflix, MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian has teased that the promotion’s next event could include an even bigger draw: Jake Paul and his long-awaited MMA debut.

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“Pretty sure Jake Paul vs XYX headlining an MVP MMA event would be ok,” the MVP co-founder wrote on X.

The spoiler was in response to skepticism about whether MVP would be able to recreate the same kind of success the Rousey-Carano card had, or if the novelty of their debut MMA event would wear off after the first. While MVP’s co-founder seems confident that it wouldn’t, the concerns of fans don’t seem out of place.

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Despite the fact that the main event lasted barely 17 seconds, MVP MMA delivered huge numbers on Netflix. According to data released by the promotion, the event attracted approximately 17 million peak viewers worldwide, with the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight alone reportedly drawing a record-breaking peak viewership of 11.6 million in the United States.

The overall broadcast allegedly averaged 9.3 million viewers, instantly placing it among the most-watched MMA events ever. With that level of success, many fans questioned whether MVP could recreate that kind of success, prompting Bidarian to tease their next big MMA headliner.

To be fair, Jake Paul teasing MMA is not new. He signed with the PFL years ago and has often hinted at the possibility of eventually competing under MMA rules. During the recent MVP MMA fight week, he also spoke with Francis Ngannou; however, a debut against the former UFC heavyweight champion seems unrealistic right now.

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Still, whoever ‘The Problem Child’ eventually fights in MMA will undoubtedly pique people’s interest because of how unusual the crossover would be. One fantasy matchup that continues floating around involves Khabib Nurmagomedov.

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During a conversation with Donald Trump, the US president offered Khabib as Jake Paul’s ideal MMA opponent, calling the Dagestani icon “the best.” And to ‘The Problem Child,’ it was an idea he is willing to entertain as well.

“I think that’s a really good matchup,” Paul said. “I would be down for either [boxing or MMA]. I’ve always said one of the biggest fights that can happen in the world is me vs. [Conor] McGregor in MMA.

“I’m down, but also me vs. Khabib in MMA would be massive. So, we need to get Khabib out of retirement. I don’t think it would be about the money for him. Maybe if it was for a good cause or something that we could do together, that would be interesting.”

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In all honesty, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is probably right. For years, Khabib Nurmagomedov has repeatedly denied rumors of a comeback, and he recently criticized Dana White for suggesting that money from Muslim countries influenced his retirement.

So, while a fight between Jake Paul and ‘The Eagle’ would undoubtedly be a huge deal, getting Nurmagomedov to return feels practically impossible right now. Still, after the success of MVP MMA 1, Nakisa Bidarian’s comments make one thing clear: the promotion is no longer viewing MMA as a little side project attached to their boxing endeavour. In fact, they are planning to go all-in on it.

MVP co-founder claims the Jake Paul-led promotion’s Netflix MMA event wasn’t a one-time spectacle

That is exactly why Nakisa Bidarian sounded so confident after the success of MVP MMA 1. From his perspective, the promotion is no longer just experimenting with MMA. The Netflix event headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano proved that there is a real audience eager to watch an alternative product outside of the UFC ecosystem if the presentation and star power are compelling enough.

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Speaking to Ariel Helwani after the event, the MVP co-founder revealed that the promotion intends to stay in the MMA business.

“One hundred percent, MVP is in the MMA business,” he said. “There is a clear opportunity to create an alternative avenue for fighters that truly represents the best of the sport and is fighter-first.

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“Our hope is that with our partners at Netflix, we’ve been very fortunate with the outreach we’ve gotten around what we did and what we accomplished and what we delivered.”

Interestingly, Nakisa Bidarian also mentioned something that many MMA insiders have silently felt for years: there is still no legitimate No. 2 MMA promotion in the industry. That is why the Jake Paul-led promotion believes there is room to carve out a meaningful market share.

“There’s no true No. 2 player [in MMA],” Bidarian continued. “In boxing, there are six or seven of us putting on premium big events every single week. So, do I think we can come and take a real share within the MMA sphere? Yes.

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“Do I believe we can convince Netflix to do it on a more regular basis than they’ve shown to do so with boxing? If we have the product and we show them the path of how this can work, set expectations appropriately, and ask for the right amount of rights, fees that are appropriate for that, my hope is that the answer is yes.”

Of course, sustaining that momentum will be much harder than making a massive debut based on nostalgia and celebrity appeal. However, Jake Paul’s promotion has money, media attention, streaming power, and the biggest thing any startup promotion desperately needs: momentum.