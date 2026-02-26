Joe Rogan and Terence Crawford Laugh at Dana White Over “Stupid” UFC Rule

Heavyweight has always been the UFC’s wild frontier. Big knockouts. Bigger personalities. But now, the division appears thin, almost fragile—especially with constant discussions about champions moving up or down. In the midst of all of this, an old rule arose in conversation and somehow became the punchline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Joe Rogan was chatting with Terence Crawford when the topic came up. Not about rankings or contenders. Just about the bizarre-sounding fact that Dana White has set a weight limit for heavyweights. In boxing, there isn’t one. But in MMA’s biggest promotion, there is. And when ‘Bud’ heard it, he just couldn’t stop laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Rogan and Terence Crawford poke fun at UFC’s 265 limit

“The UFC has a heavyweight limit,” Joe Rogan said. “Do you know how crazy that is? Isn’t that stupid?”

ADVERTISEMENT

And well, Terence Crawford was simply taken by surprise before bursting into laughter. Being as blunt as he can, ‘Bud’ admitted that it definitely is a bizarre rule, something about which he just learned today.

“You didn’t know? 265. You have to weigh 265,” Rogan doubled down before admitting why he won’t ask Dana White to make changes. “Nobody listens to me, bro. They don’t. They think I’m crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

I have a bunch of wacky rules that I want to institute, so I understand why they don’t want to listen to me. I would throw the whole sport up in the air.”

From the sound of it, the UFC commentator seems to have presented numerous outlandish ideas in the past. And, while seeing each rejection of those ideas was painful, it did not deter him from publicly challenging why the biggest men in the promotion are limited to 265 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haymakers (@haymakers) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Well, the rule goes back to the Unified Rules era. Prior to that, UFC 28 featured a superheavyweight fight. Josh Barnett weighed 257 pounds. His opponent, Gan McGee, weighed in at 296. That was the last time the promotion allowed for such a massive size gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, now on fight night, no one over the limit of 265 enters the Octagon. For Rogan, that’s strange. For Crawford, it’s hilarious. For the UFC, however, that is just policy, and it is unlikely to change anytime soon. But it shouldn’t hurt them to take it into consideration, though, especially seeing how the heavyweight division has been faring in recent times.

Rogan sees the current heavyweight scene as shallow

ADVERTISEMENT

That 265-pound limit may be tradition, but Joe Rogan’s main concern isn’t the number. It’s what’s happening underneath it. For him, the problem is more than just size limits; it’s also about depth. Or the lack thereof.

“Man, the heavyweight division is so shallow,” the JRE host said during a recent live stream. “If they don’t make Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, what is compelling?

Unless they bring Francis Ngannou back. Unless the PFL collapses and he gets released.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is the fear. If you take away one super bout, the division begins to look thin. Injuries have stalled momentum. Champions have remained inactive. Even Rogan admitted he was thinking about it the other day: how quickly interest diminishes if the big fight does not materialize. When the most intriguing options are dependent on a single negotiation, it reveals how little margin exists beneath the surface.