Joe Rogan Points to Floyd Mayweather Revealing Why UFC’s Top Talent Lags Behind Boxing

Years have passed since boxing legend Floyd Mayweather retired, closing his career with an unblemished 50-0 record, capped by a win over UFC megastar Conor McGregor in their blockbuster boxing match. While he stepped away from professional competition, Mayweather has continued to display his skills in exhibition bouts. Despite his absence, no fighter has managed to fill the void he left, and no rising star has come close to matching the level of dominance he achieved over his storied career.

Mayweather’s legacy includes a long list of records that still inspire aspiring boxers, among them, 15 world titles across multiple weight divisions and the status of being the highest-earning boxer in history. His most defining asset, however, was his near-perfect defense, which played a crucial role in preserving his undefeated record over more than two decades. So now, Joe Rogan points to Mayweather as an example in explaining why UFC’s top talent still falls short compared to boxing. So, what did he say?

Floyd Mayweather in a regular class? Not a chance.

Yesterday, Joe Rogan sat down with mixed martial artists John Rallo, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas to talk about a range of topics, from boxing to MMA. During the conversation, they touched on UFC Lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and eventually the subject of the 50-0 boxing legend. Rogan highlighted how Topuria’s training style differs from most UFC fighters. Instead of working on boxing, jiu-jitsu, and other skills all in one camp, Topuria goes to the best in each field for specialized training. Rogan explained, “We all know that the boxing is at a higher level than the boxing in the UFC… There is no way to be as good as David Benavidez if you are not boxing your whole life… But if you can get closer to that by training with them and only training with them, you get Ilia Topuria.” He emphasized that mastering multiple disciplines with equal intensity, then blending them in the cage, is rare.

Din Serra agreed, pointing out that working outside the big camps can be a major advantage. To that, Rogan added that elite fighters like Topuria already know their abilities and don’t need to train in a crowded camp. Instead, they can handpick sparring partners and focus solely on their own preparation, avoiding potential conflicts with other fighters in the gym.

Serra then made a comparison, asking, “Could you imagine Floyd Mayweather in class with everybody else? You go, I go. Like that shit ain’t happening yet.” Rogan laughed and replied, “Exactly. With a blue belt, jiu-jitsu class. That’s a good point.” He noted that many greats in combat sports, like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Oscar De La Hoya chose to isolate themselves for training camps, often going to remote locations like Big Bear to focus without distractions.

This led to a remark about Floyd Mayweather’s own career. By avoiding the crowded camp environment, Mayweather likely stayed clear of unnecessary drama. But now, eight years into retirement, even his name, and that of his father has been pulled into a fresh conflict involving another Hall of Famer.

Roy Jones Jr. drags Floyd Mayweather Sr. into De La Hoya feud

A few days ago, in an exclusive interview with The Ring, Roy Jones Jr. clarified that his ongoing feud with Floyd Mayweather is not rooted in personal hostility. However, when revisiting his earlier remarks about a fantasy matchup between Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard, he stood by his belief that Leonard’s style, skill, and resume would have given him the edge over the 50-0 boxer.

Jones then turned to Floyd Mayweather’s career record, questioning the quality of his opposition. “What top black fighter did Floyd Mayweather even face and beat, handling, in their prime when he was in his prime? Not one,” he claimed, casting doubt on the legitimacy of Mayweather’s perfect 50-0 record. As an example, he referenced Mayweather’s 2007 bout with Oscar De La Hoya, saying, “Then you fought a De La Hoya when he was older, and you struggled with him.”

The conversation took another turn when Jones brought up Floyd Mayweather Sr. “Your daddy say you lost. You understand me? So it is like, man, I am entitled to my own opinion,” he stated. By mentioning Mayweather Sr., Jones was underscoring that even Floyd’s father had admitted De La Hoya deserved the win.

Explaining why he has no hesitation about facing Mayweather, Jones, named the 1990s Fighter of the Decade by the Boxing Writers Association of America, said, “I fight for a living. I don’t do all the cherry picking when I fight. So if it is beef, you want to make it beef, come on.”

Stirring the pot, Roy Jones Jr. has officially thrown down the gauntlet to Mayweather for a genuine, no-exhibition showdown—insisting that the two should hash out their legacy rivalry in the ring instead of trading barbs on social media. Mayweather responded with a puzzling montage of Jones’ knockouts, a move that had fans both in stitches and scratching their heads—some labeled it “hilariously petty,” while others pondered the underlying tension.

While Jones appears ready to settle matters in the ring, Mayweather has yet to respond. That said, do you agree with what Joe Rogan said? And do you think if Floyd Mayweather now fights Roy Jones Jr. he will be able to win the fight easily?