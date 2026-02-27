Joe Rogan Questions Real Reason Behind Floyd Mayweather’s Manny Pacquiao Rematch

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Rogan questions why Floyd Mayweather is stepping back into the ring years after earning generational wealth.

The UFC commentator believes a few specific developments may have played a role in his return to the ring.

As legal battles come to the fore, speculation grows that the comeback may be driven by more than legacy.

Why would the richest boxer in the world spend his retirement putting his health on the line? Floyd Mayweather, who supposedly made over a billion dollars over his decorated career, is not only scheduled to face Mike Tyson in an exhibition but has also agreed to a rematch with rival Manny Pacquiao, a decade after their first fight. This appears to have prompted UFC color commentator Joe Rogan to raise a valid point on his podcast while in a conversation with Terence Crawford.

“Now they’re gonna do it again, and they’re both 50, it’s crazy,” Rogan told the former undisputed champion. “Yeah, I’m gonna watch it, f— yeah I’m gonna watch it. I’m gonna watch him fighting Mike [Tyson], I think that’s crazy. Look at Floyd. Floyd spends money like it’s a tap, like he’s got a tap with an unlimited amount of money.

“And even as much money as he’s made in his career, which he’s probably made as much, if not more than any boxer ever, there are all these lawsuits. He hasn’t been paying things, and he owes money on this and owes money on that, and it’s like, now he’s got to come out of retirement.”

Rogan’s speculation about Mayweather’s finances isn’t unfounded. The boxing great is currently entangled in multiple legal disputes that paint a picture of significant financial strain. Two Miami-based jewelers—AJ’s Jewelry and Leonard Sulaymanov—have reportedly filed a suit against him over alleged unpaid jewelry purchases. In addition, he is being sued by the owners of a luxury apartment he rented in Manhattan, who claim he allegedly owes back rent.

At the same time, Floyd Mayweather has launched a major lawsuit of his own. He filed a $340 million suit against his former broadcaster, Showtime, alleging that former executive Stephen Espinoza diverted money that was contractually due to him to his longtime business partner, Al Haymon. With several cases unfolding simultaneously, the financial and legal stakes are undeniably high.

Amid these legal battles, speculation has grown that Mayweather’s return to the ring is financially motivated. He famously defeated Manny Pacquiao in their widely criticized but commercially massive 2015 bout, reportedly earning between $250 million and $300 million from the fight. And a rematch is reportedly being targeted for September 19 at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Mayweather is also scheduled for an exhibition bout against Mike Tyson in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on April 25.

Nevertheless, Joe Rogan’s skepticism about the motives behind these high-profile bouts was echoed by his guest, Terence Crawford, who had his own controversial take on another major fight involving a boxing legend.

Terence Crawford feels the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout was ‘scripted’

On the same podcast, former champion Terence Crawford offered his own controversial take, claiming the recent Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight was scripted. Despite Tyson reportedly earning $20 million, Crawford didn’t budge from his stance on the fight.

“I don’t know, I think it was scripted,” Crawford told Rogan. “I ain’t never seen Tyson biting his gloves. It was taking all that he could to not hit him. It’s heartbreaking seeing an icon go out like that.

“He shouldn’t have been in there. At all. I think there’s other ways [to make money].”

Notably, Mike Tyson, who was 58 during the fight, gassed out after the first round and handed the bout to Jake Paul on a silver platter. ‘The Problem Child’ won the fight by unanimous decision.

Regardless, with lawsuits mounting and a reputation for lavish spending, Rogan’s theory that Floyd Mayweather’s return is a financial necessity rather than a competitive desire continues to gain traction among fans and pundits alike. However, the bigger question is: Do you feel the same?