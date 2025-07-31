Joe Rogan Reveals Why Tyson Fury Isn’t Done Yet, Expects One More Fight From Boxing Great

The fight game rarely offers clean exits. Some retire. Most return. And according to Joe Rogan, Tyson Fury still has unfinished business in the ring. On a recent episode of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, the UFC commentator made it clear, ‘The Gypsy King’ may be down, but he’s not out without one last shot at Oleksandr Usyk!

During episode no. 2356 of the podcast with comedian and actor, Mike Vecchione, Rogan spoke with conviction about Usyk and Fury as he stated, “I mean, I would imagine the most difficult opponent for him is Tyson Fury because Tyson Fury is 6’9. He is an incredible boxer. He’s one of the best boxers of all time, regardless of any division. Just skillfull. Tyson Fury is a skillful boxer. He’s slick and intelligent.”

In a sport where youth and flash often overshadow grit and ring IQ, Rogan believes Fury brings the full package, and that’s what makes him so dangerous. The conversation then naturally turned to Oleksandr Usyk’s future as the JRE host continued, “And you know, people talk about like what’s next for Usyk? Should it be Joseph Parker? Yeah, that would be a great fight. Joseph Parker deserves it.”

Yet, that’s not the fight he’d like to see. According to Rogan, “But what I want to see before the f— hay is in the barn, I want to see one more. One more, because Fury is the only one that’s given him problems.”

Let’s pause here for a moment. What Joe Rogan might not have realized during the episode, though, is that Tyson Fury’s already coming back. Just weeks before the podcast aired, Tyson Fury announced his return.

He’s planning to face Usyk for a third time, this time at Wembley Stadium in 2026. The announcement followed days after the Saudi boxing figurehead, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, confirmed Fury would appear in the 2026 Riyadh Season. “The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back,” he had shared. Fury’s retirement, which came in January after back-to-back losses to Usyk, lasted less than six months.

Usyk, meanwhile, just defended his belts again in July. He stopped Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley, the same venue may now host the trilogy fight. It was Usyk’s 24th straight win. The Ukrainian is currently undefeated and widely considered one of the greatest heavyweights of the modern era.

But there’s one man who still stands out as his toughest puzzle, as Joe Rogan shared in the latest episode of his podcast, “But other than that, like no one has given Usyk the problems that Tyson Fury’s given him.”

The bad blood, the close scorecards in their previous fight, it’s all there. A third bout won’t just settle the rivalry. It could define the era, and according to ‘The Gypsy King’s promoter, even the British heavyweight is raring to go at it again one more time!

Tyson Fury’s promoter claims he’s back “in the gym” as trilogy bout with Oleksandr Usyk looms

Frank Warren, the man behind Tyson Fury’s post-hiatus resurgence, has confirmed what fans have long suspected: Fury isn’t done. Speaking on the 5 Live Boxing podcast, Warren stated, “I spoke to him [Fury] over the weekend about boxing. He won’t fight this year. He’s got this Netflix second series coming but he’s in the gym.”

Fury has announced his retirement from boxing at least five times, with each announcement followed by a return soon after. First in 2013. Then in 2017. Twice in 2022. Then again, in January 2025, after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. But each time, retirement seems to be a pit stop, not a finish line.

And while Netflix projects are keeping ‘The Gypsy King’ busy, it’s the pull of unfinished business that might be pulling him back in. The promoter didn’t mince words as he confessed, “He’s controlled most of the fights he’s been in but he’s not getting any younger. Knowing him, he’ll want to go straight in.”

The third fight with Oleksandr Usyk isn’t just another payday. It’s redemption. It’s legacy. And if Tyson Fury truly wants to close the chapter on his storied career, there’s no better way than one last war under the lights at Wembley.