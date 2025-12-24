Joe Rogan Urges Jake Paul to Retire Young as Anthony Joshua KO Raises Mental Health Concerns

Jake Paul‘s loss to Anthony Joshua was violent enough to reset expectations but not loud enough to block out what happened next. The right hand that cracked his jaw did more than finish a fight in the sixth round; it sparked another kind of conversation, one that wasn’t about courage, clout, or crossover boxing at all.

Instead, the focus turned inward, on how much damage actually costs in the long run. Few voices carry more weight in that conversation than Joe Rogan‘s, particularly when he sounds less like a commentator and more like someone speaking from hard-earned scars.

Joe Rogan warns Jake Paul about taking things too far for too long

Joe Rogan was impressed by Jake Paul’s performance against AJ. He noted how long the fight had lasted and how competitive ‘The Problem Child’ looked before exhaustion and size disparity caught up with him. But admiration wasn’t the point. Concern was.

The JRE host described Anthony Joshua‘s knockout as the kind of moment that boxers often overlook until it’s too late. “Don’t do this very long,” Rogan warned on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Because there’s a price that you pay that is not worth it.” For him, the danger was not just physical degeneration but also psychological consequences.

The UFC commentator was blunt about what he has seen happen repeatedly after fighting careers end: “Depression. Deep depression. A severe brain imbalance that’s going to lead you to addiction.” If you have seen movies like ‘The Smashing Machine’ and ‘The Wrestler,’ then you know what we’re talking about.

Joe Rogan described it like a punch card, which you don’t know is finite until it’s almost full. He stated that Anthony Joshua’s single shot was more than just one punch. “That one was like ten punches,” he said, referring to the fact that a broken jaw typically indicates significantly more damage within the skull. “That was real damage.”

What made Rogan’s warning heavier was the context. Jake Paul does not need this. He is already rich, famous, and well-positioned for success elsewhere. Rogan emphasized that ‘The Problem Child’ could walk away now and never feel regret, something that most boxers never have the chance to do.

While the JRE host praised Jake Paul for taking on the risk and exceeding expectations, the caution is not to mix bravery with obligation, especially in a sport that demands far more than it gives back. So, it would be interesting to see if ‘The Problem Child’ actually makes his next fight his last, as he already has plans to fight sooner than expected.

‘The Problem Child’ has plans to fight again in 2026

The possibility of walking away hasn’t closed the door entirely. Despite the seriousness of the injury, Jake Paul’s team is already looking ahead, rather than viewing the Anthony Joshua loss as the end of the story. The tone has moved from reflection to recovery, with the expectation that this hiatus is more temporary than permanent.

According to Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, the damage, while severe, is not career-defining. He described the recovery process in weeks rather than months, stating that the jaw should be completely healed in five to six weeks. “He’s doing great,” Bidarian said during an interview with Ariel Helwani, acknowledging the suffering but highlighting that it comes and goes.

More importantly, he stated that ‘The Problem Child’ is “focused on coming back to boxing in 2026.” Bidarian also disputed the notion that a fractured jaw would alter Paul’s trajectory. He cited examples from the history of combat sports, including fighters who returned stronger after sustaining comparable injuries.

For him, this is a setback, not a stop sign. Whether that confidence is consistent with Joe Rogan’s warning is another topic entirely. But for the time being, Jake Paul’s next move appears to be less about exit plans and more about when, not if, he returns to the ring.