Joe Rogan Weighs In on the MMA vs. Boxing Debate With World Champion Shakur Stevenson

Just a few weeks ago, Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford made the entire UFC community go fuming at them over their take on boxing vs. MMA. But what was the trigger point? It was something that both the boxers believed in. Was the backlash justified? Maybe, maybe not. And now, to put the final nail in the coffin, the experienced mind of Joe Rogan has stepped in.

“Of course, you got to think it’s better,” said Rogan during JRE MMA Show #175 with Stevenson. “It’s what your life is based around, of course, and if you talk to Max Holloway, he’s gonna say MMA is better.”

After getting Rogan’s backing, surely Stevenson could have boasted more about his sport. But then again, the WBO lightweight champion also noted how he understands the technicalities of MMA and does not disregard it as a sport. However, highlighting the skill level required in boxing, Stevenson rates it very highly.

“Well, there is no question,” Rogan added. “The skill level and the talent when it comes to punching is way better in boxing. Yeah, you see some sloppy sh*t that people do in MMA with boxing, but you also have to think they’re thinking about takedowns, getting kicked, their calves getting kicked out from under them.

And then there’s stuff that you do in boxing that you can’t do in MMA because, like, your legs exposed… But that’s the beauty of that sport is that it’s so diverse. But the beauty of boxing is that it’s so concentrated on hand techniques. Yeah, that the boxing techniques in boxing are far superior than what you’re going see in MMA. You see a few guys in MMA that could make it as pro boxers. But you don’t see your level.”

Given his extensive career as a UFC commentator, Rogan noted there are different requirements for both boxing and MMA. As such, both sports are unique and entertaining in their own way. Surely, there have been crossovers, from MMA to boxing and vice versa. But the success ratio in such cases is quite lean.

Take Ricardo Mayorga, for example. He was a former unified welterweight and super welterweight world champion. But when Mayorga attempted an MMA career in 2013, he found little success, going 0-3 (1 NC). Likewise, since former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou transitioned to boxing, he stands on a 0-2 record.

These instances somewhat back what Rogan is trying to imply during the discussion with the WBO super lightweight champion. But when Stevenson and Crawford made their stance on the boxing vs. MMA debate, it fumed a UFC star to that extent that he publicly called out both of them.

Joaquin Buckley goes off at Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford

Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford’s comments didn’t bode well with a few UFC fighters. Joaquin Buckley, in particular, lashed out at both the boxing superstars.

“Y’all boxers are so disrespectful to us athletes, bro, in the UFC,” said Buckely in an Instagram video. “You ain’t want to go out there and put on your best performance. With that being said, stop disrespecting us. Bro, we are way more entertaining than y’all.

If we came outside… I could kill you. I’m not saying I want to kill you or want to take you out this earth, but realistically, I would kill you if we fought.”

While Buckley just wanted to teach Crawford a lesson in a sparring session, for Stevenson, it was a street fight invitation. However, the matter did not escalate much. Speaking of their fight achievements, although Crawford retired, he is the second male boxer in history to become a three-weight undisputed world champion.

Meanwhile, Stevenson is the reigning WBO and The Ring super lightweight champion, with an unblemished record of 25-0. As for Buckley, he is a 28-fight MMA veteran with seven losses on his record.

That said, given a hypothetical situation, who do you think wins between Buckley and Stevenson? Let us know in the comments below!