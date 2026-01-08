Kamaru Usman Admits “Big L” After Leaking Anthony Joshua Conversation

When the entire combat sports world worried about Anthony Joshua following the unfortunate car crash on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, former UFC champion Kamaru Usman received a direct video call from the heavyweight boxer on December 30. The ex-170 lbs king also shares Nigerian roots with Joshua and has often spoken about their cultural connection and mutual respect. During the call, Joshua explained the difficult situation, and Usman responded with genuine concern.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ soon faced backlash after the clip quickly went viral across social media platforms. Considering the sensitivity of Joshua’s situation, where two of his teammates tragically lost their lives, many fans felt Kamaru Usman should not have shared their private conversation online. Now, after recognising his mistake, the former welterweight champion has decided to address the situation, openly admitting that he handled it the wrong way.

“After seeing what’s being written it’s quite heartbreaking. Being on camera that whole day in preparation for The AKO show, it completely slipped my mind that my conversation was recorded. I realized after and asked about it. I take full responsibility for not properly watching the video that was released and keeping my private conversation with my brother AJ private. SMH 🤦🏿‍♂️big L on me. That’s not something I would ever do to a friend/ brother,” Kamaru Usman posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ clarified his stance, reports suggest the FaceTime video was taken down 17 hours after it was posted. So, Usman clearly took practical steps instead of only issuing a clarification. However, as the situation continues to gain attention, Anthony Joshua has yet to share his side of the story.

For now, the former two-time heavyweight champion and Olympian is mourning the loss of his friends. And this time, the 36-year-old boxing superstar has truly opened his heart while dealing with the pain of the devastating car crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Joshua wrote a heartfelt post for the fans

For Anthony Joshua, the late Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were more than just teammates. They played a huge role in shaping his career professionally, but they also shared a brotherly bond with the British boxer. That is why, after their passing, the former champion posted a photo with his mother and the families of his late friends as his first public response after the crash. And now, he has decided to dedicate another post to fans for their support during this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

”Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.” Antony Joshua wrote on Instagram

“100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.” He added.

Losing loved ones in such a tragic accident is a pain that never truly fades. But with time, Anthony Joshua will look to recover both physically and mentally from this heartbreaking loss and once again try to make the world proud.