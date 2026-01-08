Kamaru Usman Under Fire for Posting Anthony Joshua’s Private Hospital FaceTime

Some moments cut through the noise of combat sports completely. When real life enters the picture, titles, rankings, and rivalries fade away. That was the mood around Anthony Joshua in the hours following a tragic car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his closest friends. What followed was not a public appearance or a statement; rather, it was a private conversation that eventually became public.

The timing made it heavier. Joshua was still in the hospital, absorbing what had happened and dealing with injuries that required bandages on his head and torso. So, his conversation with Kamaru Usman was meant to be his moment of finding some private peace among the chaos. However, what he did not anticipate was ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recording it all and sharing it online.

Anthony Joshua reaches out to Kamaru Usman after a near-death experience

One of the closest ones to get a direct update from Anthony Joshua was Kamaru Usman, who was in Lagos for the African Knockout Championship event. Joshua remained calm yet noticeably upset in footage later released on Usman’s YouTube channel, explaining what had transpired. “Obviously, two of my close friends passed away,” he said, his voice steady but distant.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ asked about the crash itself, hoping to understand how it occurred. The 36-year-old stated that one friend was seated in the front of the SUV and the other straight behind him. Both were killed instantly. In a stunning confession, the former WBA heavyweight champion said, “It still hasn’t sunk in; it still hasn’t hit me yet.”

Reflecting on how rapidly things had changed, the boxer admitted that life was short, and he was just lucky he survived. The call between the two fight veterans was their first direct conversation, made possible only by tragic circumstances. But despite the situation surrounding him, what truly stood out the most was Anthony Joshua’s composure.

Still reeling from the loss of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, both deeply embedded in his life and work, he spoke with clarity and gratitude, even finding space to connect with Kamaru Usman on a human level. Anthony Joshua would spend New Year’s Eve resting in a hospital before returning to the UK for the funerals a few days later.

The call did not provide closure, and it wasn’t intended to. It was just two fighters sharing a moment shaped by survival and loss. That personal moment might have remained private if not for what happened next.

Fans found it hard to digest Kamaru Usman’s decision to record and share it on his YouTube channel. This move had the internet going all out on ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’

Fans speak out against Usman’s decision to upload the heartbreaking conversation

When the FaceTime video aired on Kamaru Usman’s YouTube channel, the tone around the exchange shifted sharply. The backlash was quick. Fans asked why such a vulnerable moment required an audience at all.

“Why is this convo being filmed and posted?” one user asked. Another wrote, “Heartfelt moment, and a guy is filming a private interaction.” The comments piled up: “Why is the guy recording? 💀” and “Usman is a disgrace for filming this.”

Some viewed it as unnecessary exposure. “Bro did not need to release this at all. Attention-seeking at its finest.” Others framed it more plainly: “Was it necessary for Kamaru to record this private conversation between him and AJ?” The majority of the internet was against this move made by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’

However, not everyone saw it through that lens. A smaller group argued that the purpose may not have been exploitative at all. “I think it’s good that AJ’s fans are able to hear from him,” one user said. Others assumed that consent was involved. “Would assume Usman got permission to use this footage,” one wrote, while another simply stated, “Probably asked him.”

Then there were those who completely ignored the debate and concentrated solely on Anthony Joshua. The loss, shock, and weight of it all came first. “What a horrible tragedy he endured… Glad he’s in better spirits,” one fan said. Others expressed sympathy: “Sending prayers 🙏” and “So sad he lost a couple of friends a few days back. I hope they rest well 🙏.”

In the end, the argument said less about the video and more about how differently fight fans draw the line between sharing and protecting grief. But what do you think? Was it the right move by Kamaru Usman to record the conversation between him and Anthony Joshua? Let us know in the comments.