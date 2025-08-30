‘Karens’ Crash Dillon Danis’ Interview Twice Ahead of MMA Comeback Fight at Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis‘ interviews are rarely smooth sailing, but even by his chaotic standards, his conversation with The Stomping Ground went off the rails real quick. Before the conversation could even begin, two unwanted “Karens” barged in, upset that cameras were rolling. The uneasy energy caused Danis and the journalist to sneak upstairs in search of silence; however, it seems like fate had other plans.

On the top floor, the interviewer explained the reason behind the change of scenery to the fans as he said, “Rudely interrupted by a couple of Karens, a little bit of whom were not happy with the interview being filmed. We’ve now snuck upstairs in the hope that we can continue the interview.” But unfortunately, peace did not last long for them.

Just a few minutes later, hotel staff arrived with another interruption, shutting down the floor and questioning whether Dillon Danis was even staying there. The 32-year-old responded with a reminder that the company had booked the entire hotel for fighters. “I actually have a fight Saturday, so we’re just doing an interview,” he replied, brushing aside the noise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, that failed to subdue the situation, as the interview then continued from inside his hotel room. By now, even the crew had understood that all this was now a comedic sketch for the fans, as the interviewer remarked that at least in Dillon Danis’ room, no one would come knocking to break things up.

He said, “I don’t think anyone’s going to be breaking into your hotel room telling you to stop. So, this should be the final cut.” What began as a serious sit-down had surely turned into a blooper reel, with Danis rolling his eyes at each interruption and the crew simply laughing it off. At least, he didn’t start a brawl, something that his fans are all too familiar with.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters FloSports: FloGrappling Submission Underground 4, May 14, 2017 Portland, OR, USA Jake Shields defeats Dillon Danis in Submission Underground 4 at Roseland Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Al Sermeno-USA TODAY Sports, 14.05.2017 18:50:48, 10059419, FloSports, Jake Shields PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlxSermenox 10059419

AD

The 32-year-old is known for creating chaos wherever he goes. Even when the fight wasn’t his, he became the catalyst behind the epic UFC 229 post-fight clash that caused some major repercussions for both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. And while this time, the hotel staff was able to avoid his wrath, the same cannot be said about Luke Rockhold.

Dillon Danis claims he knocked out Luke Rockhold

Backstage at Misfits Boxing 22, Dillon Danis was once again at the center of the heart of the storm. What began as heated exchanges onstage with Luke Rockhold spilled over behind the curtain, where the two clashed in a brief but chaotic melee. Rockhold walked away with a huge cut on his back, and Danis wasted no time in spinning the incident to his advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I already knocked out Luke Rockhold today,” Danis said at the weigh-ins, dismissing the situation as if a former UFC champion was just another stepping stone. With no video evidence, the claim remains a matter of belief; however, Rockhold’s injury photo has done just enough to fuel the fire and keep the debate going. Dillon Danis, true to habit, did not stop there.

He lined out his next targets as if it were all part of a grand plan: first Warren Spencer, then KSI, and anyone else who tried to stand in his path. For the 32-year-old, fight week is about more than just the fight in the cage; it’s about controlling the narrative, stealing headlines, and making sure his name is louder than the main event itself. Whether or not he really knocked out Rockhold, he succeeded in one thing: once again making himself the story.