Khabib, Islam Makhachev & Khamzat Chimaev’s Boyhood Hero Issues Major Health Update From Dagestan

You don’t see many heavyweights as terrifying as Mike Tyson these days, but for a brief moment, Magomed Abdusalamov seemed to be one. With eighteen wins and eighteen knockouts, he was a wrecking ball in the ring. That momentum came to a halt on one fateful night in November 2013, when Abdusalamov faced 28-year-old Cuban Mike Perez at Madison Square Garden for the WBC USA Heavyweight title. Instead of elevating the then 32-year-old to new heights, the bout turned into the night that forever changed his life and that of his family.

The fight was grueling. Abdusalamov broke his left hand in the opening round and later fractured his nose, yet pushed on despite also suffering a deep cut under his left eye. Over ten punishing rounds, he absorbed heavy head shots before ultimately losing on the judges’ scorecards. In the aftermath, Abdusalamov was diagnosed with severe brain swelling, underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot, and later suffered a stroke. Now, twelve years later, signs suggest that the former knockout artist is finally on the path to healing.

Magomed Abdusalamov shows promising signs of recovery

The 44-year-old, who returned to Dagestan for the first time in 12 years three months ago, is showing further signs of recovery, as highlighted by his wife, Bakanay Abdusalamova, in an Instagram post yesterday. “Our summer in Dagestan will end soon. Soon on the road In Sha Allah ✈️ #family #love,” she captioned a video of herself dancing while holding her husband’s hands to the song Она любила розы by Ислам Итляшев, which translates to She Loved Roses in English.

A post shared by Magomed & Bakanay Abdusalamova (@magbak1)

In the video, Magomed Abdusalamov, previously confined to a wheelchair, is now able to move his hands, blink, and express emotions he could not show before. Earlier, although awake, he could neither walk nor talk, and his ability to react was extremely limited. While there hasn’t been much official news regarding his health lately, observations from 2019 suggest he has made meaningful progress over the years.

Back in 2019, seated in a wheelchair in the kitchen of their Connecticut home, surrounded by Bakanay and their three daughters, Abdusalamov spoke softly and slowly to ESPN’s Outside the Lines, alternating between English and Russian. “I feel better,” he said, adding, “I think six months from now I’ll be even better.” It was a quiet yet powerful statement from a man many once believed would never speak again.

Bakanay, his wife, never gave up on him. Doctors had warned that he would likely never see, talk, or even hug his children again and advised against bringing him home in 2014. She insisted anyway, recalling, “They thought I was crazy.” Years later, those same doctors were stunned to see him communicating, albeit softly and with struggle. Moreover, when Abdusalamov returned to Dagestan, Islam Makhachev personally greeted him, joined by others from the region, all checking on their boyhood hero from Dagestan.

Magomed Abdusalamov reunites with his people

A few months ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team, including Islam Makhachev, visited Magomed Abdusalamov, presumably in Dagestan. After spending time with the former boxer, one of Khabib’s teammates, Imamshafi Aliev, wrote on Instagram, “A man with great character and unbending will with Mago,” paying tribute to Abdusalamov. ‘The Eagle’ also reshared the post on his Instagram stories, praying for the former boxer’s well-being.

Some might assume that Team Khabib has only recently formed a close bond with Abdusalamov, but athletes from Dagestan have long-standing connections. In fact, the 18-1 boxing legend even traveled to the United States to support Islam Makhachev during one of his most significant career fights.

Islam Makhachev’s victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in June 2025—widely discussed among fans as a defining lightweight moment—prompted Abdusalamov’s surprise visit. They high-fived, hugged, and exchanged kind words. “Maga, how are you? It’s my first time seeing you in person. How are you, brother? Looking good,” Makhachev said, marking their first meeting.

Despite the tragic end to Abdusalamov’s boxing career, the sport and the Republic of Dagestan continue to honor his contributions and the role he played in putting the region on the boxing map. While he may never return to the ring, the fighter in Magomed Abdusalamov remains. Now back home, surrounded by the people and place he loves, there is hope that his healing will continue.