Khabib Trolls Tyson Fury After He Breaks Fifth Retirement to Face Russian Boxer Who Wrestles Bears

Tyson Fury is ending another short-lived retirement this spring. Since late 2024, the Mancunian stepped away from the ring after back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk, a stretch that clearly took an emotional toll. Now, ‘The Gypsy King’ confirms his comeback and will face Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov seized the chance to troll the former champion.

Looking ahead, Saudi boxing promoter Turki Al-Sheikh promotes Tyson Fury’s return fight, with The Ring magazine backing him, which guarantees a massive payday. The bout will take place in the United Kingdom, though organizers haven’t revealed the exact venue, and Netflix will stream it live. With another blockbuster clash approaching, Khabib Nurmagomedov can’t stop talking about it.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Tyson Fury ending his retirement

“I think Tyson Fury has come out, I think, five times. Every summer, he retires. I think before vacation, he announces he’s retiring, and then I think he spends all his money. This is how I feel. But Tyson is a great champion, you know. I think he’s coming against Arslanbek Makhmudov,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told MMA Arena in a video posted on X on January 30, 2026.

After retiring in early 2025, Tyson Fury spent the entire year away from active competition, focused on training and spending more time with his family. At that time, the Briton insisted there was “no reason” for him to return to the ring and claimed that £1 billion would not be enough to change his mind.

Now, Tyson Fury is making his comeback, and Khabib Nurmagomedov is eager to see him back in action. “I’m going to watch this fight. I’m going to watch this fight, and it’s always fun to watch Tyson Fury. He’s one of the best heavyweights of our era,” Nurmagomedov added.

Throughout his career, Fury announced retirement at least five times, yet he returned on each occasion. This time, a Saudi promoter backs the fight, which could make the financial stakes enormous, although whether it surpasses £1 billion remains uncertain.

The upcoming bout against Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov presents a very different challenge for Fury, which has also caught Khabib Nurmagomedov’s attention. Standing at 6’6”, ‘Lion’ poses a unique threat with his size, wrestling skills, and training approach, and he even trains with bears, much like Khabib did in his childhood.

Who is Arslanbek Makhmudov? Is he Dagestani?

Arslanbek Makhmudov has captured global attention this week. He holds an impressive record of 21-2-0, including 19 wins by knockout, which means the spotlight will surely fall on him at the perfect time in his career. ‘Lion’ was born in Mozdok, North Ossetia, Russia. His family belongs to the Kumyk ethnic group, a Turkic community spread across regions like Dagestan, Chechnya, and North Ossetia.

In addition, he completed his college studies at the Russian State University of Physical Education. A child prodigy, Arslanbek Makhmudov began boxing at just nine years old. Before turning professional, he competed in over 200 amateur bouts. To advance his career, he moved from Russia to Canada, and the decision has clearly paid off.

Despite his talent, he has suffered two professional losses, yet he keeps pushing himself to prove his worth. He is currently on a two-fight winning streak. For Makhmudov, stepping into the ring with Tyson Fury represents a lifelong dream.

“For me, it’s a dream fight. All my life, it was a dream to fight with him, even before my professional debut 10 years ago. He was already world champion, so it was a dream to fight with him,” Makhmudov told Sky Sports News. I’m very happy he’s picked me. I did a good job against Dave Allen in October, which is why I think UK fans know me now, so it’s an interesting fight.”

