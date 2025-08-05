Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Striking Coach Owns Up to “Bias” While Backing Winner in Canelo vs Crawford Brawl

We’re now just 39 days out from one of the most anticipated boxing showdowns in recent memory — the undisputed super middleweight title clash between reigning champion Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford. Set to go down at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on September 13, this “once-in-a-lifetime” bout isn’t just about boxing gold — it’s also marking the long-awaited return of UFC President Dana White to the boxing world.

After nearly seven years away, Dana White is stepping back into the boxing spotlight through a collaboration with Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh and Sela. That crossover element has brought even more intrigue to the event, drawing interest from both boxing and MMA audiences alike. Among the MMA voices chiming in his Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime trainer and American Kickboxing Academy head coach.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Javier & Mo Show with co-host Mo Aziz, the coach didn’t hesitate to back the Mexican champion in the upcoming bout. “I’m going with Canelo Larasa. We’re going to beat your guy Crawford — Mr. Pingping guy,” he said. When Mo Aziz pressed him on whether he was “being biased,” in picking Canelo over Crawford, the coach owned up to it.

“Of course I’m being biased. He’s Mexican. I’m Mexican. Even though Crawford is a badass — probably one of the best I’ve ever seen. He’s like me. Why not? I like Canelo. I like Canelo anyway,” he explained.

Javier Mendez was born in Mexico and moved to California at the age of six. The early years weren’t easy. He battled addiction — a lesser-known chapter in the story of one of MMA’s most respected minds. But with the backing of key figures like former Strikeforce CEO Scott Coker, Mendez laid the foundation for what would eventually become the American Kickboxing Academy.

Amir Khan shares his take on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford clash

Amir Khan, the only fighter to have faced both men, doubled down in interviews with The Ring and others that “weights are made for a reason”. He cautioned Crawford about the risks of jumping two divisions and questioned whether Canelo’s power and size at 168 would be too much, even for Crawford’s skill level and underrated power output. Though now retired from boxing, Khan still remembers what it’s like to face each fighter at his best. Khan fought Canelo Alvarez back in 2016, a bout that ended with the Mexican star knocking him out in brutal fashion.

Three years later, in 2019, Khan stepped into the ring with Terence Crawford, only for the fight to be stopped after his corner threw in the towel following an accidental low blow. Khan officially retired in 2022, but with Canelo and Crawford now preparing to settle their differences under the bright lights of Las Vegas, the former champion weighed in with his take.

“There are weights for a reason in boxing,” Khan told The Ring recently. “I have huge respect for Crawford for showing the b***s and fighting a beast like Canelo. Maybe Crawford is seeing something in Canelo that others are not seeing, and that he is past his sell-by date. And maybe Crawford is the guy to catch him at the right time. Let’s see, I think it’s a brilliant fight.”

Dana White is diving in as a lead promoter for the first time. Despite his well‑known preference for arenas, he admitted he “hates stadiums,” but promised to deliver “an incredible experience inside Allegiant Stadium” on fight night.

If Crawford comes out on top, he’ll make history as the first male boxer in the four-belt era to snag undisputed titles in three weight classes—147, 154, and 168—putting him ahead of icons like Floyd Mayweather and Marvin Hagler in the conversation about legacy.