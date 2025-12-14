Khamzat Chimaev and Artur Beterbiev Argue at IBA Boxing Championship—but It’s Not What You Think

It’s not uncommon for UFC fighters and boxers to cross paths in the headlines. More often than not, those moments revolve around crossover fight callouts or heated trash talk. This time, however, the narrative is different. Former undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev were recently spotted together, seemingly caught in an exchange. But the situation wasn’t quite what it sounds like.

Both men were in attendance at the 2025 IBA Men’s Elite World Boxing Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The tournament, which ran from December 4 to December 13, concluded with Artur Beterbiev and Khamzat Chimaev drawing attention after being seen together at the venue. Their apparent spat quickly sparked speculation, leaving fans wondering what exactly triggered the exchange during the high-profile event.

Artur Beterbiev and Khamzat Chimaev wanted the nice guy award

Since the footage began circulating online, Source of Boxing has provided further context on what actually transpired. In the clip, Beterbiev can be seen gently pulling Chimaev by the hand and pointing toward the front-row seats where the two were initially standing. Chimaev appeared to say something in response as the pair exchanged words. Moments later, Chimaev moved toward the seats and sat down, with Beterbiev escorting him.

According to Source of Boxing, the brief argument centered on who should give up their seat for an elderly person. “Artur Beterbiev and Khamzat Chimaev arguing over who should give up their seat to an elder 😅🙏,” Source of Boxing wrote in a tweet accompanying the clip. While the two fighters were born in different regions of Russia, they share the same ethnic background as Chechens.

Beterbiev was born and raised in Khasavyurt, a city in the Republic of Dagestan, Russia. Meanwhile, Chimaev was born and grew up in Gvardeyskoye, a small village in the Chechen Republic, Russia. While Chimaev is coming off a win over Dricus Du Plessis to become the UFC middleweight champion, Beterbiev suffered his first career defeat at the hands of Dmitry Bivol early this year in their high-profile rematch.

Regardless, this wasn’t the first time Khamzat Chimaev and Artur Beterbiev interacted.

Chimaev sent a heartfelt message to Beterbiev

Khamzat Chimaev showed his respect for Artur Beterbiev following the undisputed light heavyweight rematch with Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia. Beterbiev entered the bout as the reigning undisputed champion after making history in October by defeating Bivol via majority decision. However, their rematch went the other way, with Bivol earning a majority decision victory to hand Beterbiev the first loss of his professional boxing career.

While defeat can be difficult for anyone, Chimaev made sure to remind his fellow Russian fighter of the bigger picture. Taking to social media after the fight, the UFC star praised Beterbiev’s legacy and historic achievements inside the ring. “Will always remain in the history of boxing @arturbeterbiev legend,” Chimaev wrote alongside an image of Beterbiev holding multiple world titles.

That being said, it appears the relationship between Khamzat Chimaev and Artur Beterbiev has only grown stronger. Their move to help an elderly person and each other shows the sort of people they are outside of competition. But what were your initial thoughts on the exchange?