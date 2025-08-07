Logan Paul’s Humiliation Still Haunts Conor McGregor’s Camp 2 Years After Brutal Defeat

One of the most talked-about fights in the combat sports world in 2023 involved Conor McGregor‘s friend-cum-former BJJ coach, Dillon Danis, and YouTuber-cum-WWE superstar Logan Paul. Their boxing match wasn’t particularly technical or entertaining, but what captivated the fight community about this rivalry was the series of controversial social media posts from Danis aimed at Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal.

What ensued was a lawsuit from Logan Paul and his fiancée, which is still ongoing, but Dillon Danis claims that he was doing all this to sell their fight. But the real action came during fight night, as experts seemed unimpressed with their boxing match, as Conor McGregor’s friend tasted defeat. It has been several months since Danis lost the fight, but he appears to be unable to get over it, believing that he should and could have done better.

Dillon Danis revealed that the boxing match between him and Logan Paul was supposed to take place earlier than it did. Logan Paul sustained an injury, according to the former Bellator fighter, during a match with former WWE champion Roman Reigns in late 2022. And guess what? The event could have been a big one for Misfits Boxing because Paul’s rival-turned-business partner, KSI, also had plans to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on the same card.

“I don’t know, man, it’s been tough for me. Since that day, I’ve been, like, s—-dal because I know I can beat him, and I know I can do better than that. I’m very competitive, so like, he sucks. I know he sucks,” Dillon Danis told Wade Plemons on YouTube. ” We were supposed to fight the first time, and then he got hurt by Roman Reigns. It was going to be me and him, and KSI and Tyron Woodley in Atlanta.”

Well, Dillon Danis also claimed that the warning signs about the fight against Logan Paul were there for him to see before the boxing match. And you might be surprised to hear that it was one of the current fighters in the UFC who asked McGregor’s friend to be cautious about the YouTube star.

Paulo Costa warned Dillon Danis about Logan Paul

The BJJ expert mentioned that UFC star Paulo Costa had warned him about fighting Logan Paul. ‘Borrachinha’ had previously trained with the WWE star and social media royalty in the past. Paul and his brother both wrestled in high school, so ‘The Maverick’ was able to show the Brazilian what he had to offer. Costa claimed to have been overwhelmed by Paul, which understandably surprised Dillon Danis.

“I had dinner with Paulo Costa, and he was like, ‘I just want to let you know I sparred him for real and I had a tough time with him. Like, I couldn’t do anything to him.’ I was like, ‘Are you being serious?’ And he was like, ‘I’m dead serious,'” Dillon Danis added. But claiming that the loss still stings, he mentioned that Logan Paul did stay true to his words and offer him a rematch in MMA, claiming there was money to be made there as well. Costa’s unexpected endorsement of Paul’s physicality lends weight to Danis’s lingering frustration.

“I know I could’ve beat him, and that’s the thing that drives me crazy to this day. It definitely f—ing haunts me, and we were supposed to have that MMA fight,” Dillon Danis further stated. “Like, he shook my hand, but he’s scared of it. I wish he did. We would make so much money.” Well, what do you make of Danis’s confession? Let us know in the comments down below.