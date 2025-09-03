Luke Rockhold Responds Emotionally Even as Demetrious Johnson’s Concerning KO Breakdown

“Luke Rockhold is down—and he’s fast asleep! He’s out cold.” Michael Bisping exclaimed on his YouTube channel after watching Darren Till brutally knock out the former champ at Misfits 22. Rockhold, once the UFC’s middleweight king, looked animated and ready to go when he stepped into the ring. But after a failed BKFC stint, doubts were already swirling about whether the 40-year-old still had it in him to shine in traditional boxing.

Unfortunately for Rockhold, those doubts turned into a harsh reality as his night ended in a nightmare. Following the brutal loss, fans and experts immediately began dissecting how the American folded in such fashion. To answer those questions, UFC legend Demetrious Johnson stepped in to break down how Darren Till systematically dismantled Rockhold during the boxing exchanges.

Demetrious Johnson Breaks Down Luke Rockhold’s Loss at the Misfits 22 Event

On his YouTube channel, the former UFC flyweight champion kicked off his analysis by pointing out how Rockhold hadn’t faced many southpaws throughout his career. “Now it’s southpaw vs. southpaw. I don’t know how often Luke Rockhold fights southpaws,” Johnson noted. Almost on cue, Till’s left hand cracked the former 185-pound champ, sending him down for the first time. Watching that knockdown, ‘Mighty Mouse’ continued, “Now they’re exchanging—lands again. And this is how you can tell something is up.”

But that wasn’t all. After eating the first blow, Rockhold’s back muscles began contracting as if trying to pull him upright, an awkward sight that made the moment even more concerning. Johnson highlighted the issue, saying, “Look at this part—his muscle is just contracting and seizing, trying to get up, but the body mechanics aren’t really working…When I saw this knockout, I was like f—”

Further down, Johnson’s expert eyes caught another crucial detail—the former UFC middleweight kingpin was keeping his chin too low. Spotting the opening, Till accepted the invitation with both hands, unleashing a sharp combination against the cage that sealed Rockhold’s fate. Witnessing the brutal finish, ‘Mighty’ couldn’t hold back his reaction: “This gets in, and this is the kill shot right here. Luke’s guard is down, the chin is (coming down)…the power when he hits it—all that energy is going to surge through Luke’s body and it’s gonna shock him.”

All in all, it has to be accepted that Luke Rockhold might have suffered the most monumental knockout of his career. So, it won’t take much imagination to think that he would take some time off to get better and possibly get back to fighting once again. And, the Californian’s letter to the game suggests so.

The Former UFC Middleweight Champ Pens a Heartfelt Letter to the Game

Taking a loss to the chin is hard, and if the loss comes with a proper flatlined KO, it’s even harder. Luke Rockhold understands that and after facing Darren Till at the Misfits event, he decided to take some time and address the game, the fans, and his teammates for being part of this long journey.

Rockhold posted on Instagram with this caption, “Ain’t nothing like the fight game. Love it or hate it, there isn’t anything more real in this life. The journey and the people are always a blessing. You see what you see from the outside but the truth is always far from. I gotta thank my coaches, my teammates, my partners and everybody that rides with me. It’s time to work on my golf swing.”

Well, the UFC legend has shared a glimpse into his next plan—he’ll be taking up golf for some time. So, it definitely points to him being out for a while. But that poses a question: will he resume and continue his fighting career or not? Only time will tell, but chances are Rockhold could still be eyeing some big fights, possibly even against Dillon Danis in an MMA grudge match.

With that being said, what do you think Luke Rockhold’s next move should be? Can he return to continue in boxing, or are there better avenues waiting for him? Comment down below!