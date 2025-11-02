Michael Bisping Has “No Sympathy” for Jake Paul as He Seeks Gervonta Davis’ Replacement

On November 14th, the boxing world was about to witness one of the most controversial bouts of the year. Jake Paul, a natural cruiserweight fighter, was taking on Gervonta Davis, the WBA lightweight champ, in an exhibition fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, with Netflix streaming the entire event. After facing multiple scares of the bout not looking to get sanctioned because of the weight difference, it finally looked poised to happen. But as ‘Tank’s’ legal matters came into light, the cloud of cancellations started looming over this fight once again.

Just two weeks before the fight, Gervonta Davis has faced a civil lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel over cases of battery, aggravated battery, kidnapping, and other serious allegations. So, as ‘Tank’ deals with the law, the fight with Paul might get canceled as ‘The Problem Child’s team has already started searching for potential replacements. However, as fans were somewhat excited to see this fight, Michael Bisping shared no sympathy for Jake for losing the Gervonta fight because of the weight mismatch.

Michael Bisping reacts as Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight on the verge of cancellation

‘The Count’ said on his YouTube channel, “Jake Paul, losing the Gervonta Davis fight, which I have no sympathy for. That’s what you get. You know, he wasn’t to know that Gervonta Davis was, I don’t know what the case is, arrested or accusations for domestic abuse against him. And again, if I’m misspeaking there, I apologize, because I don’t know the situation. But, that’s what you get for going up against someone that is 135 pounds.”

The former UFC middleweight champion definitely makes a strong point here. Although Paul vs. Davis generates intrigue among fans because they are two of the biggest stars in the sport, fans remain curious to see whether ‘Tank’s’ skills can actually topple ‘The Problem Child’s’ size. That curiosity became one of the key reasons people showed interest in this fight. Still, their 60–70 lbs size difference raises safety concerns for many, and Bisping stands among them. Now, as the fight sits on the verge of cancellation, the question remains: What’s next?

On Saturday, prominent boxing reporter Mike Coppinger revealed a four-man list of Jake’s potential opponents. He initially named Terence Crawford and Ryan Garcia before adding Francis Ngannou and Nate Diaz to the mix. With time, fans will see whether Paul accepts any of these fights. But Michael Bisping insists Paul won’t take them, especially not against Francis Ngannou.

Bisping believes ‘The Problem Child’ will never fight Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul has been criticized throughout his boxing career for cherry-picking fights against legends past their primes. When he was fighting nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson last year, Paul got grilled by critics for taking on an old legend while avoiding competition that could actually test his skills. Because of that reason, Michael Bisping also believes Jake wouldn’t fight Francis Ngannou, who put Tyson Fury on skates, and choose an easier fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former middleweight champion continued his thoughts and added, “Going up against Francis Ngannou, a man that pushed Tyson Fury, that dropped Tyson Fury, and a man, according to a lot of people—and if I remember correctly, when I watched the fight Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury—he was very lucky not to get that decision. There’s no way Jake Paul fights him. If he does, hey listen, I’ll be the first one to hold my hand up and say I was wrong.”

For the unversed, Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou went on a bit of a verbal spat on social media after ‘The Problem Child’s’ fight against Mike Tyson. While ‘The Predator’ wanted to “slap him,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer called him a “clout chaser.” Since then, both of them have built some tension between them. However, it has stayed on social media only and never went to the cage.

That said, as Ngannou has now come up as an option, do you think the Paul company would accept him as Jake’s next fight? Let us know in the comments section below.