Mike Perry Floats Conor McGregor, Jake Paul Fights for UFC White House Card

The UFC White House card has become a blank canvas, and the unpredictability is exactly why fighters continue to put themselves onto it. With names sliding off and rumors outpacing confirmations, the event is still more like an idea than a lineup—one that invites chaos, spectacle, and ambition in equal measures.

Mike Perry leaned directly into the turmoil. Fresh off another violent reminder of who he is in BKFC, ‘Platinum’ is not just hinting at a return to the UFC. He’s pitching it loudly, portraying the White House as the ideal setting for something raw, confrontational, and unapologetically American.

Mike Perry pitches a bout against Conor McGregor and Jake Paul

For Mike Perry, the angle is straightforward: identity. On his YouTube channel, he characterized himself as the UFC’s missing ingredient. He said on The Overdogs podcast, “The UFC version of the King of Violence, and then me and [Conor McGregor] can fight for the real King of Violence.” The rationale, at least in his world, does not revolve around ranks or belts. It’s about moments.

His co-host, Mac Malley, pushed into the insanity, joking that America should be represented on the card. Perry did not laugh it off. “I’m telling you, that’d be sick,” he answered, completely serious about the visual of McGregor versus ‘Platinum’ on the White House lawn. And when ‘The Notorious’ was momentarily waved off, Mike Perry did not hesitate to pivot.

Unexpectedly, Jake Paul‘s name came up right away, and ‘Platinum’ sounded just as convinced. He reminded fans of the moment he threw Paul on his head and indicated that if ‘The Problem Child’ is actually interested in MMA, there is no bigger spotlight. “Bring him in the UFC White House. Make two white boys fight each other,” Perry said on The Overdogs podcast.

Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

There is self-awareness underneath the bravado. ‘Platinum’ even admitted that none of this was likely to occur. But the aim was not realism; it was pressure. Mike Perry recognizes that the White House card is being built on more than just merit. It is designed to capture people’s attention. And it is exactly where Perry thrives.

Whether it’s the Irishman, Jake Paul, or someone else entirely, his pitch cuts through the clutter because it doesn’t try to be anything else. In a card still searching for its identity, Mike Perry is offering one that is loud and unfiltered. However, it comes with a hefty price tag.

Perry wants the UFC to shell out major money for a return

The money talk changes the tone of the pitch without changing its intent. Mike Perry knows that the White House card is all about spectacle and leverage, and he is framing himself as someone who already knows how to play the game. If the UFC wants him back for a one-time appearance, he has made it clear that it won’t come at a discount.

That price, at least in his opinion, is not excessive. ‘Platinum’ contextualized it against the wider conversation surrounding the event. “Conor’s talking about $100 million to get on the White House card. Well, give me a couple [million]. I’ll be good,” he told MMA Fighting a few months ago.

The comparison mattered. Mike Perry wasn’t seeking superstardom; he was pushing for proportional value based on what the card is trying to achieve. It is also worth noting that there’s also a practical aspect to it. The BKFC star has been open about the financial pressures he faced following his highest-earning year. And that includes a tax bill of $800,000 that pushed him to reconsider how long he can actually fight.

According to him, his accountants had made an error when it came to listing his assets. So now, his demand for a big payday is not for flexing. It’s about making the risk worthwhile. If the UFC wants Perry’s style of brutality and unpredictability on a historic stage, he believes the decision should be mutual and fully paid for.