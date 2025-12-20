Mike Tyson Reacts to Conor McGregor Giving Him Boxing Lessons: “This Guy Is So..”

UFC megastar Conor McGregor grabbed the spotlight after a viral video showed him giving a boxing lesson to legendary fighter Mike Tyson. “They go low to the body and go high, you see that shot? One, boom,” McGregor said in the video, demonstrating the movements. The clip quickly spread online, showing the Irishman guiding Tyson on footwork and combinations while breaking down fighting styles during the casual gathering.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since then, the MMA community has widely ridiculed Conor McGregor. Even Khabib Nurmagomedov joined the fun, poking at McGregor’s viral clip with the comment, “Show me how to wrestle,” which helped the video go viral and made it one of the most talked-about clips in recent weeks. Now, weeks later, Mike Tyson has finally shared his thoughts on the day he spent with McGregor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s too much energy,” Mike Tyson reacts to Conor McGregor’s magnetic presence

Mike Tyson has long admired Conor McGregor, and this admiration became clear again during Tyson’s recent visit to Dublin for several public appearances. His private encounter with McGregor drew particular attention when Tyson appeared on the Paul Castronovo Show and shared his genuine thoughts about meeting the fighter.

“Man, this guy is so… I want to say charismatic, but no, explosive. Man, his energy is… all. He’s an incredible person. Man, he’s just… he’s beautiful. I very rarely have… I’ve met people like him. It’s too much energy. Energy in the eyebrow… this just energy,” said Mike Tyson.

Talking about his meeting in Ireland, Tyson revealed that Conor McGregor hosted the gathering in his lounge, and they also spent time together at McGregor’s pub, The Black Forge Inn. “It was a gathering at his place. He had a beautiful lounge. That was just awesome, and he… he hosted us there.” Tyson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mac Life (@themaclifeofficial) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Over the years, Tyson and Conor McGregor have developed a strong and positive bond. Tyson has often expressed admiration for McGregor, seeing in the Irish fighter a younger version of himself, as both have navigated controversies and legal challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, both fighters are gearing up for a return. Tyson is set to step back into the boxing ring for a March matchup against Floyd Mayweather in Africa, while Conor McGregor, having completed rehab last month, is actively training for his UFC Octagon comeback at the upcoming UFC White House event.

Tyson defends McGregor’s outspoken persona

Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor are two of the most famous fighters in the world, credited with bringing global attention to their respective sports. Despite their success, both have faced legal challenges. Tyson went through bankruptcy and served time in prison, while McGregor largely avoided major legal consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGregor, however, has often drawn criticism for his trash-talking antics on social media, most notably during UFC 229. Still, Tyson does not view McGregor’s behavior as entirely wrong. In 2023, during an appearance with WWE legend The Undertaker, Tyson shared his candid thoughts on the Irish fighter.

“You have to have a gimmick. It’s real, but it’s a gimmick. The only guys that have all the money have a gimmick. Look at Conor McGregor. He has a gimmick. He’s crazy, he’s bold, it’s a gimmick. In real life, he’s a beautiful guy. Boxing is not entertainment. The fighters entertain, but after one fight is over and there’s an intermission,” Tyson said on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

What do you think about Tyson’s take on McGregor? Do you agree that McGregor fits the “showman” label, as Khamzat Chimaev once described him? Share your thoughts below.