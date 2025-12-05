Mike Tyson Seen Hanging Out With Conor McGregor’s Co-Defendant at UFC Star’s Irish Pub

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Tyson meets Conor McGregor's entourage at the latter's pub

McGregor's co-defendant in the civil lawsuit was among those present at the table

Conor McGregor's 2023 Miami Heat scandal comes to a close

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is currently stealing the spotlight with his recent tour in Ireland. While in Dublin, ‘Iron Mike’ also linked up with the country’s biggest MMA star, Conor McGregor, at his pub, the Black Forge Inn. The two superstars collaborating have taken the center stage. However, things got interesting when Tyson was spotted with McGregor’s close friend James Lawrence, who’s also the co-accused in Nikita Hand’s civil lawsuit.

The Irish Mirror posted a video on their social media where the boxer was having a meal at McGregor’s pub, and on the opposite side sat Lawrence, who looked to be sharing a moment with Tyson. They captioned the post, “James Lawrence – who is suing Nikita Hand – hangs out with Mike Tyson in Conor McGregor’s pub.”

Well, it’s not clear whether Mike Tyson knows James Lawrence or what purpose they met for at Conor McGregor’s pub. However, they both share a common link in ‘The Notorious.’

For the unversed, Lawrence worked with Michael Staines & Co in the civil proceedings, the same firm of solicitors that represented the former UFC champ during the legal proceedings in the Nikita Hand case. So, alongside being the co-accused, Lawrence also stands as McGregor’s co-defendant. The case has now taken a new turn as Lawrence has pushed the legal matter into further proceedings by choosing to sue Hand.

Last year, Nikita Hand got €250,000 in damages after the court found McGregor guilty of the illicit crime against her. However, the same jury also reached the conclusion that co-accused Lawrence hadn’t committed any wrongdoing toward Hand. Now, in a fresh new lawsuit, Lawrence and his representing lawyers have filed what they described as “abuse of process” against Hand.

Now, as a fresh new chapter seems to be getting added to McGregor’s legal life in the Nikita Hand case, another development has surfaced at the same time. ‘The Notorious’ appears to be freed from a separate assault allegation.

Conor McGregor gets cleared of the 2023 NBA game assault allegations

In 2023, Conor McGregor faced another allegation for assaulting a woman at a Miami Heat game at the Kaseya Center. After this alleged incident, the woman accused both McGregor and the Heat organization of wrongdoing and sued them in a civil lawsuit. Following that lawsuit, the result was revealed, and now the Irishman has found himself freed from any charges.

According to an ESPN report by Brett Okamoto, on Wednesday, the US District Court cleared Conor McGregor of all charges after the woman, a 49-year-old business executive, voluntarily filed for dismissal.

Going further in the report, Okamoto also mentions that the plaintiff submitted the ‘voluntary dismissal’ notice on Tuesday, which assures that McGregor, who denied all the charges in the case to begin with, will face no further legal proceedings regarding this case.

So, as it appears, the former UFC champion’s legal situation also shifts in a different direction as he gets ready for the comeback at the White House event projected to take place next year.