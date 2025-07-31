Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul’s Biggest Setback Unearthed by Next Rumored Opponent

Last year, a 28-year-old Jake Paul took on a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in one of the biggest fights of 2024. That 31-year age gap alone made it one of the most controversial boxing spectacles in recent combat sports history. But then again, putting together fights wasn’t easy for this card, as it had its fair share of setbacks. The entire event got pushed from July 20 to November 15 as a result of Mike Tyson’s ulcer flare-up. And that wasn’t even the end of it.

While the main event stayed locked in until November, the undercard took a serious hit with multiple shakeups. One of the bouts that suffered was the clash between former UFC fighter Darren Till and former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. That fight fell through after the event was rescheduled. But Till wasn’t the only ex-MMA star lined up for the night.

Luke Rockhold was also offered to make his debut on just six weeks’ notice against 13-0 British professional boxer Viddal Riley. However, the former UFC middleweight champion had to fizzle out of that bout because he was going through a back injury. Now, as Rockhold would be making his Misfits boxing debut against Darren Till on August 30, he would be reverting to his missed boxing debut.

He told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin in an interview, “I was coming off a bad back injury, but I think it was a guy, a boxer, a good guy. I think his name was Viddal Riley, something like that. He was pretty decent, especially considering I was injured and didn’t have any training camp. I’m not gonna walk in there like that again. So, like I said, I put the work in. I’ve been training every day, and when this thing fell on my plate, I was ready.”

Well, for Rockhold, winning a boxing bout against Darren Till could be crucial. Why? Because the former UFC middleweight champ is already rumored to be in the mix for a future fight with Jake Paul. And honestly, that wouldn’t surprise anyone. Rockhold already called Paul out in a 2023 TMZ interview, saying, “Stop trying to fight little dudes. F—ing figting 155 pounders. You’re a middleweight. If you want to fight a middleweight, I’ve got hands.”

So, who knows? Rockhold might already have a solid callout lined up and ready to go. However, Till might actually be the better striker with gloves on. That’s exactly what Mike Perry seems to believe; he’ll need to show a much sharper version of himself to emerge as the Misfits Bridgerweight Champion.

Mike Perry picks Darren Till over Luke Rockhold to win the Misfits Boxing event

If there’s any prediction that holds weight heading into the MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones headliner, it has to be from none other than ‘The King of Violence’ himself—Mike Perry. And that’s for two simple reasons. First, he’s been through a few brutal bare-knuckle wars. Second, one of them was against Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41.

Since ‘Platinum’ Perry will be keeping an eye on this bout, he shared his honest take. According to him, Rockhold won’t stand a chance unless he shows a whole new version of himself against Darren Till. When a fan asked Perry on X to drop a prediction, he responded: “Unless Luke with gloves on is a new mythical fighter, I think [Till] will win.” The Brit took notice too, replying, “Thank you sir ❤️.”

If Darren Till does end up winning, Mike Perry might just be one of the happiest people around. The two have had beef brewing for a while and expressed interest in fighting each other. But it never materialized, yet the tension still lingers.

So with that said, are you excited to see both Luke Rockhold and Darren Till back in action? Who do you think will steal the spotlight and drop a massive callout? Comment below!