Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Details “Rollercoaster” 46-Second Win at PFL Chicago

Even for the grandson of boxing GOAT Muhammad Ali(56-5), the moments before a professional fight can feel like an eternity of doubt and pressure. As seen last weekend at the PFL Chicago event, Biaggio Ali Walsh delivered a dominant performance against opponent Dash Harris.

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On April 11, inside the cage, Ali’s grandson stepped into his fifth professional MMA fight. He delivered a dominant performance and, in turn, stopped Harris in just 46 seconds of the opening round. With that win, Ali Walsh moved to 4-1 in his MMA journey. After the fight, Ali Walsh spoke about the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced heading into the bout.

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“I finally got off that rollercoaster,” Walsh said in the post-fight interview. “Before every fight, there’s a rollercoaster of emotions, but I’m happy and grateful I got the win. I like that the announcer mentioned that I’m from Chicago, because my whole family is from here, I was born out here, and to hear the cheers, it was nice because last time I got booed.

It was a great experience, and I finally got off that rollercoaster. I want to fight more and more and more, and get more experience. It was a quick win, nice, but I feel like getting the cage experience is more important.”

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Chicago, however, carried a heavy burden for Biaggio Ali Walsh, as it marked the same place where he suffered his first professional MMA loss in June 2025, when Ronnie Gibbs submitted him with an arm-triangle choke in the second round. Since that setback, Walsh, in turn, bounced back strongly, earning a win over striker Adryan Grundy last August, and then flattened Dash Harris in his most recent outing.

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Beyond results inside the cage, Walsh also faces boos and criticism, especially during his Chicago appearances. His surname, “Ali,” continues to bring both pressure and expectations, something Walsh himself has openly acknowledged.

“There’s more pressure, there’s more eyes on us. People expect so much of you, which kind of falls back into the category of pressure. I’d say it’s definitely a blessing and a curse,” The Korea Times reported in 2023.

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Indeed, many still expect greatness from anyone tied to the legendary Muhammad Ali name. That legacy continues to shape how fans view Walsh, adding both motivation and pressure to his journey. Still, the 27-year-old remains focused and far from done, as he looks ahead to more fights, with a goal of competing at least three times by the end of the year.

Now, while Walsh continues building his own path in MMA rather than boxing, many still wonder how he entered the sport in the first place. For that, the credit goes to a major UFC star.

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Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Credits Conor McGregor’s Influence on MMA Career

“I was doing a lot of stupid stuff… when I found MMA,” Biaggio Ali Walsh told Fighting Mirror in 2023. He also revealed that his college football career fell apart due to his involvement with alcohol and drugs, along with the pressure of carrying the ‘Ali’ name.

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The expectations, in turn, weighed heavily on him, especially with family members like his elder brother, Nico Ali Walsh, already building a name in boxing, and his aunt Laila Ali also standing as a major figure in the sport. Under that pressure, Walsh drifted through a dark phase until he, in turn, saw Conor McGregor’s rise.

“I think he would have been a big fan of MMA,” Biaggio Ali Walsh told TMZ. “Especially like at the time when Conor was in his featherweight run, and Conor was, you know, doing his peak trash talk and stuff. He would have loved it, man.”

What do you think about Biaggio Ali Walsh’s future in combat sports? Do you think he can reach the level of his grandfather, who remained undefeated for many years and fought some of the best in the game, like Sonny Liston? Do you see Walsh’s career heading in a similar direction? Drop your take below.