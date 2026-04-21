Muhammad Ali’s Grandson to Testify Before U.S. Senate Against Dana White-Backed Act Reform

The fight for boxing’s future is heading to the US Senate, and Muhammad Ali’s own grandson is stepping in to oppose a controversial reform backed by Dana White. After passing through the House of Representatives with a bipartisan majority, the act has now reached the Senate, where Senator Ted Cruz will chair the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, April 22nd, to review the bill.

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For further discussions, the Senator has invited important names from the boxing and combat sports world, such as Oscar De La Hoya, TKO’s Nick Khan, and promoter Timothy Shipman, to testify. But all eyes will be on Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, who has also been called by the Senate to testify against Dana White-backed reform.

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“I will be testifying before the U.S. Senate on Wednesday in Washington, DC,” Walsh posted on X.

If the bill passes through the Senate, it would go to President Donald Trump, whose signature would turn the bill into an act and a piece of law. As a result, Dana White’s ambitious UBO model would come to life within boxing, allowing it to promote and sanction events without the need for current sanctioning bodies.

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So, before the legal procedure proceeds further, Oscar De La Hoya, Timothy Shipman, and Nico Ali Walsh will testify against the reformation, while Nick Khan will represent the TKO side, essentially arguing why the reforms would improve the current boxing landscape.

Walsh has already made it clear with a social media post last week that he intends to oppose the new law. In this effort, the professional boxer has also formed an alliance of prominent boxing figures to oppose it. The group is known as the Ali Act Preservation Alliance.

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“The Alliance exists for one purpose only,” the group’s news release stated. “To protect the best interests of the fighters, who risk everything in the ring fighting for a chance at a better life for themselves and for their families.”

Now, as Muhammad Ali’s grandson is set to testify against the Dana White-backed act, another one of the UFC head honcho’s rivals has also opened up about participating in the hearing.

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Oscar De La Hoya opens up about testifying in the Senate hearing for the Muhammad Ali Act

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White have been in a tussle for years, and their beef only intensified when the UFC CEO stepped into the boxing business. After White and TKO pushed for the Muhammad Ali Act reform, the former boxer-turned-promoter has become even more vocal against it, and now he’s ready to testify in Washington, D.C.

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“I’m actually going to Washington D.C. next week to testify in person against it and explain again why this Act does not need to be changed,” De La Hoya said on his latest Clapback. “It’s been in place for 26 years and has protected fighters.”

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But that’s not all. Further, De La Hoya also warned fighters about signing with Zuffa Boxing, pointing out that the Saudis are backing their league and suggesting the money may not last.

“Again, the Saudis are 100% fully funding Zuffa,” De La Hoya added. “So fighters, beware and make sure you read the fine print. Because you may need to get out of your Zuffa contracts in a few months. There might not be any money left.”

While De La Hoya hasn’t taken a direct shot, he’s likely aiming at Zuffa’s reported $15 million deal with Conor Benn, which many boxers and UFC fighters have questioned in terms of long-term viability.

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With both sides digging in, the Senate hearing is poised to be the first major battleground in a fight that will determine the future structure of professional boxing.