Nina Drama Clowns Andrew Tate as Disrespected Ex-UFC Star Abruptly Leaves Mid-Fight

The excitement surrounding Andrew Tate‘s boxing debut was a mix of curiosity and disbelief. For Tate, the night gradually turned into something far less flattering. What many tuned in to see wasn’t dominance or redemption. It was discomfort.

The energy felt off from the opening rounds. Andrew Tate rushed in, almost frantic, as if urgency alone might get him through unfamiliar waters. The crowd remained restless. Online, the tone soon changed from anticipation to disbelief. As the rounds progressed, even those with patience began to check out. With several, like Darren Till, taking an early exit.

Nina Drama and Darren Till blast Andrew Tate’s boxing debut

Nina Drama was unable to hide her reaction while watching live on Twitch. What drew her attention wasn’t strategy or composure. It was a cartoon-style uppercut being constantly delivered by reality TV star turned boxer Chase DeMoore. “This uppercut is so insane,” she said, laughing. “It starts back here and ends here. Like a cartoon. Like a f—— cartoon.”

She compared it to Popeye winding up a punch, surprised by how wide and vulnerable it appeared. However, what made it funnier was the fact that Andrew Tate did not capitalize on those openings. Instead, he received them all straight on his chin. “The uppercut starts from back here, and it ends here. And Tate’s head is just here, and it keeps getting f—— rocked. I don’t understand.”

The MMA influencer wasn’t just ridiculing DeMoore’s form, as she even questioned Andrew Tate’s fight strategy. “Tate started off, I think, too fast, too strong, too fast,” she stated, emphasizing how quickly the initial aggression devolved into sloppiness. Meanwhile, inside the arena, the reaction was even harsher.

Darren Till, who had once considered facing ‘Top-G,’ did not mince words. He stood up and left before the fight even ended. Later, backstage, his frustration poured out. “I’ve given my life, 20 years, to this sport,” Till said in a backstage interview. “And then I’ve had monkeys like that call me, and I’m suffering. Sad.”

Till didn’t sound angry so much as exhausted. “This disrespects everything I believe in,” he said. “It’s just, what am I watching?” So, yeah, I’m out.” For a striker who built his career on precision and discipline, the performance was more than just poor boxing. It felt insulting, especially after Tate once claimed to be on par and almost booked to fight Alex Pereira.

The story had already been written by the time Chase DeMoor sealed the upset. Andrew Tate‘s debut wasn’t the talked-about fight for its bravado or potential. Instead, it became a cautionary clip of how not to fight. And it is worth noting that Darren Till and Nina Drama aren’t the only ones who mocked the internet celebrity. Another UFC legend joined the conversation to lambast ‘Top-G.’

Michael Bisping calls out Tate’s hilariously bad debut

That sense of disbelief did not end with Darren Till’s backstage interview or Nina Drama’s livestream. It followed the fight straight onto social media, where reactions were even harsher. For many fans, this was not about taking sides or enjoying chaos. It was about seeing something that, despite the hype, never looked like high-level combat.

UFC legend Michael Bisping didn’t bother dressing it up. As the rounds progressed, the former UFC champion offered his unfiltered reactions in real time. “God, they both suck,” he wrote on X. Later, when the exchanges stayed wild and unstructured, he reiterated, “This is hilariously bad.”

There was no malice involved. Just honesty from someone who has witnessed real fights and understands what they should look like. And that reaction mattered because ‘The Count’ isn’t quick to pile on someone for clicks. If anything, he tends to be patient with crossover attempts. However, here, there was nothing to defend.

The skill gap was evident, and the exhaustion was evidently clear enough for all to see. Andrew Tate’s credibility suffered after six uneven rounds. By the final bell, the mockery wasn’t cruel. It was nearly clinical. A lesson that confidence alone does not translate once the bell rings; you have to really show up to earn respect. And here, ‘Top-G’ clearly failed to deliver.