“Now That I Know Where to Find You”: Artur Beterbiev’s Quick Response After Arnold Allen Cuts Him in Traffic

There’s never a dull moment when Arnold Allen is around, and the UFC featherweight contender proved it once again. The 32-year-old claimed on social media that he had cut off former world champion boxer Artur Beterbiev in traffic yesterday, leading to a hilarious exchange between the two combat sports stars.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Pretty sure I cut Artur Beterbiev up in traffic today,” Allen wrote on X. “He did not look happy, fair play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The former undisputed light-heavyweight champion quickly responded to the UFC star, suggesting Allen may have created a problem for himself.

“Yeah, you did ruin my mood a little yesterday… but now that I know where to find you, I’m feeling much better,” Beterbiev wrote back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realizing he may have pushed the wrong button by cutting off a fighter nearly 30 pounds heavier than him with 20 knockouts out of 21 fights to his name, Allen quickly apologized.

“My apologies, champ, wrong side of the road,” the Englishman replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who may not know, Allen and Beterbiev actually live in the same city: Montreal, Quebec. Allen is originally from Ipswich, England, but has trained under George St-Pierre’s longtime coach, Firas Zahabi, at Tristar Gym for years, making Canada his main training base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artur Beterbiev, meanwhile, moved from Russia to Canada in 2013 to pursue his professional boxing career. Despite living in the same city, the two had never crossed paths before, making the recent traffic encounter, in all probability, their first known interaction.

For his part, Allen has always been known for his dry sense of humor. Earlier this year, he had another funny exchange with Jean Silva after the Brazilian defeated him by unanimous decision at UFC 324 in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you so much for sharing the octagon with me,” Silva wrote after the bout.

Allen responded by reminding Silva that he was not a surfboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Likewise, brother, thanks for the fight, I am not a surfboard though,” the Englishman quipped.

Allen was referencing the final round of their UFC 324 matchup, when Silva climbed onto his back and rode him like a surfboard. The moment quickly became one of the most memorable highlights of the night.

Unlike Allen, though, Beterbiev is known for his stoic demeanor, but the former champion has in the past shown that he has a sense of humor as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a 2024 Boxing News article, Beterbiev’s trainer, John Scully, once asked him to rotate through his left hook to generate more power in his punches. Beterbiev’s response reportedly caught his trainer off guard.

“If I do what you’re asking, everybody will go home, and then we’re going to have a real problem,” Beterbiev said. “I’ll have no one to spar with.”

While Allen recently pulled out of his scheduled main card bout against Aaron Pico at UFC 333, citing the need for more time to recover from his existing injuries, Beterbiev is waiting on a potential trilogy fight with Dmitry Bivol. That bout could happen once Bivol defends his title against Callum Smith on December 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, however, the two fighters have given fans an amusing story from their first encounter. And considering Beterbiev now knows where to find Allen, the UFC star might want to be a little more careful the next time he gets behind the wheel.