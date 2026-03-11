Raphaela Milagres and Delia Sylvain’s Age, Relationship Status, & More About Rousey-Carano Presser Ring Girls

No promotion in combat sports champions women quite like Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The company has established itself as a leader in building cards with women headlining the main event, while also signing an impressive roster of female boxers. In their ongoing efforts, MVP is set to promote the MMA clash between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. However, women won’t just headline the event.

Before the 5-round MMA fight at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on May 16, fighters on the card sat down for a kickoff press conference in Inglewood on Tuesday. That’s when it was revealed that MVP models Raphaela Milagres and Delia Sylvain would also be part of the MMA event. Naturally, there’s a growing demand for details about their personal life, which hasn’t gone unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything we know about MVP models, Raphaela Milagres, and Delia Sylvain

MVP has become a hotspot for models who go viral after appearing on one of Jake Paul’s fight cards. And for that reason, Raphaela Milagres has emerged as a recognizable face while working with the promotion in recent years. With an extensive modeling background, the 30-year-old first gained prominence as an IFBB Bikini Pro, where she finished eighth in competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although she has her roots in Brazil, Milagres currently resides in Southern California. Meanwhile, on Instagram, the MVP model has built a sizable following of more than 190K, where she frequently shares fitness and lifestyle content with her audience. Despite her very public career, Milagres has kept her love life largely out of the spotlight.

On the other hand, Delia Sylvain has also been part of MVP for a while now and has collaborated with Milagres on several events. According to reports, the 27-year-old has previously worked for Showtime Boxing events, and her roots can be traced back to Mexico. As for her rise to fame, Sylvain was initially a TikTok star but then blew up thanks to one video.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delia Sylvain (@deliahsylvain) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She once shared a video of herself on the social media platform wearing a Fashion Nova bikini, which quickly went viral. It became so popular that Sylvain quickly received a contract from the company and became a brand ambassador. Her current Instagram account boasts over 12K followers, where she shares workout and lifestyle content. Much like Milagres, Sylvain’s relationship status remains unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net worth and salary of the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MVP ring girls

While the MVP models won’t make the sort of money Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are pocketing, Milagres and Sylvain can still expect a hefty paycheck for their work on the event. Such models typically earn $10,000 to $30,000 per event, depending on their experience and popularity.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Milagres has often received the biggest paychecks of all, with some estimates suggesting she earns somewhere between $20,000 to $30,000 per event. And with the event being broadcast on Netflix, Milagres can expect the higher end of the estimate.

Details about Sylvain’s paycheck remain under wraps for now. However, both models have multiple income streams, including appearances at combat sports events, social media partnerships, endorsements, and sponsorship deals. Even so, estimating their exact net worth remains difficult due to the lack of publicly available information about their earnings besides MVP events and other assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, MVP isn’t skimping on bringing in the glamour for the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card. But are you excited to see Raphaela Milagres and Delia Sylvain in Tuesday’s presser?