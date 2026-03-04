Rico Verhoeven Reveals Why He Declined UFC’s “Decent Offer” to Fight Derrick Lewis

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC nearly pulled off something spectacular. For a moment, it looked like Rico Verhoeven, the long-reigning GLORY heavyweight champion, might swap kickboxing glory for the Octagon. A crossover debut against a fan-friendly opponent.

A new storyline for a heavyweight division that embraces chaos. However, instead of walking toward a cage, the ‘Prince of Kickboxing’ chose to walk toward the pyramids. Because when boxing money starts talking, it tends to talk loudly.

Rico Verhoeven explains why Derrick Lewis wasn’t the move

“It was decent,” Rico Verhoeven told Ariel Helwani. “It was a decent offer, but like I said, it’s just like, put the two next to each other. A big crossover fight versus Anthony Joshua, with also like a serious paycheck as well, or a crossover to the UFC, which is different.

He’s [Derrick Lewis] an amazing fighter; he’s a good name within the UFC, but doesn’t get that, like, that stature that I’m looking for.”

Well, that answer surely adds a lot of clarity, and Rico Verhoeven has to be praised for the fact that he didn’t dodge the question. Yes, the UFC called. Yes, the offer was real. And no, it wasn’t disrespectful.

And the word “stature” tells everything. Derrick Lewis is a fan favorite and a standout performer; it wasn’t the kind of mega-event leap ‘The Prince of Kickboxing’ wanted. But possibly the most intriguing part? He shot down the myth online that the UFC lowballed him.

“That is definitely not true,” he added. “Like, the UFC just came in like Rico is a no-name, so we just give him, like, the bulls— offer. They definitely did not do that.

They treated me with a lot of respect and gave me a really decent offer. Especially in terms of what the offer other fighters. So, I really felt that.”

Financially, Rico Verhoeven said it was close to his earnings in GLORY. However, when compared to a WBC heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk and the potential global payout that comes with it, the decision became simple.

Verhoeven isn’t closing the UFC door forever. But right now? The Octagon can wait. Heavyweight boxing gold and a huge check cannot, especially when someone like Jason Statham helped him secure the fight.

How Jason Statham helped set up Oleksandr Usyk vs. Verhoeven

So, how did Rico Verhoeven end up with a WBC heavyweight title fight rather than a UFC debut? Surprisingly, Hollywood was involved in it. As Ariel Helwani revealed, Jason Statham acted as the middleman.

“This someway, somehow, got to Jason Statham,” Helwani said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Jason Statham is a very good friend of Rico Verhoeven. Jason Statham is also a very good friend of Turki Alalshikh.

Jason Statham pitched Turki Alalshikh Rico Verhoeven. Turki Alalshikh was not familiar with Rico Verhoeven, and he said, “This is the guy, this is my boy.”

Other ideas were suggested at first, including various crossover opponents, but the interest in Rico Verhoeven stuck.

“They still have this deal, and they still want to make a deal with Rico Verhoeven,” Helwani added. “So, they say, ‘Okay, what’s the next best thing? Let’s go to Oleksandr Usyk.’

And so that’s how this whole thing got made.”

One connection, one recommendation, and the Octagon was replaced by a title fight in Egypt. But like we said before, there is no bad blood between ‘The Prince of Kickboxing’ and the UFC. So, it shouldn’t be surprising if the biggest MMA promotion in the world later ends up making an offer Rico Verhoeven simply can’t refuse.