Robert Whittaker Sets Eyes on Another Sport as UFC Title Dream Slips Away

The UFC middleweight division underwent major changes in 2025, especially at the top of the rankings. For Robert Whittaker, however, those shifts became personal when Reinier de Ridder stopped his push for a “fairy-tale ending” earlier this summer. That loss handed the former champion his second straight defeat inside the Octagon.

Then things worsened when the rankings dropped after his loss. Unfortunately for him, he’d been pushed out of the middleweight top five for the first time in over eight years. With his career seemingly entering its final leg, Robert Whittaker likely has only a few fights left before retirement. Still, before drawing the curtain on his UFC run, the 35-year-old recently spoke about what comes next once he bids the UFC octagon adieu.

Robert Whittaker looks ahead to a new chapter after his UFC run

“Yeah, it interests me for sure. Certainly,” Robert Whittaker responded on the MMArcade Podcast when asked whether he would consider trying his hand at boxing after his UFC career. “It definitely interests me, especially not having to go through the traditional boxing circuit the way a lot of guys did.”

In recent years, veteran UFC fighters have increasingly turned to boxing, especially with the rise of influencer-driven bouts and hopes of bigger paydays. While some hardcore boxing purists have criticized the trend, several former UFC stars, including Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal, have already stepped into the boxing ring.

“If I can move straight into those kinds of fights, whatever you want to call them, the ones where UFC fighters cross over into boxing, that appeals to me. You know the fights I’m talking about,” Whittaker explained. “I think there’s some money to be made there.”

Just last Friday, several UFC veterans competed in boxing events across different venues.

At Miami’s Kaseya Center, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, UFC legend Anderson Silva, 50, knocked out Tyron Woodley, 43, in the second round. At the same time, Tony Ferguson captured the MF Boxing middleweight title in an exhibition bout, continuing a trend driven by influencer-led events that have generated substantial paydays.

Over the course of his UFC career, he has delivered several devastating knockouts, and despite his wrestling roots, his striking has always been a standout asset. In the same interview, Robert Whittaker also shared why he wants to remain active in fighting rather than stepping away to pursue a different career.

What drives Robert Whittaker to stay active after his UFC career

Robert Whittaker has competed in combat sports since he was 19, and like Dustin Poirier, he has made fighting a central part of his life. Ahead of his last outing at UFC Abu Dhabi, ‘The Reaper’ revealed that he had four fights left on his UFC contract, which means he now has three more to complete. Among his potential opponents, he had a long list in mind, including a rematch with Dricus du Plessis.

Even after his UFC contract ends, Robert Whittaker plans to stay active in boxing, mainly because of the opportunities and financial rewards the sport offers. For a lifelong fighter like him, it also helps him maintain peak fitness.

“I think it’ll keep me fit. I think it’s definitely an aspect of the sport that I enjoy. I’ve always loved striking. To move into that field would be cool. It would be a nice, fresh change,” Robert Whittaker said.

With his UFC career still active, which MMA veteran would you like to see Robert Whittaker face in the ring? Share your thoughts in the comments below.