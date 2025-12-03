Ronda Rousey’s Rumored Opponent Aims to Follow the Mike Tyson–Floyd Mayweather Blueprint

Essentials Inside The Story Is Ronda Rousey making her in-ring return?

The blueprint for lucrative crossover fights, perfected by Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson, may have found its next blockbuster chapter, as rumors link UFC icon Ronda Rousey to a boxing match against Undisputed Champion Katie Taylor.

Reports suggest that the rumored bout between Ronda Rousey and Taylor could take place in Las Vegas next year. Analysts, however, view the potential matchup as a “bad idea,” given that Rousey left MMA a decade ago due to concussion-related concerns. The former WWE Women’s Champion is yet to comment on the rumor. But Katie Taylor recently entertained the rumors by stating she is “ready” for the bout.

Katie Taylor expresses that she is “very very happy to fight” Ronda Rousey

Until recently, Katie Taylor has stayed tight-lipped regarding the status of her rumored boxing match against Ronda Rousey. Speaking with the media at the WBC convention, Taylor clarified that she does not have concrete details about the bout.

When reporters asked about the buzz surrounding the potential “crossover” matchup, which would pit one of boxing’s top fighters against an MMA legend, Katie Taylor called the idea an “interesting crossover” and described it as an eye-catching event that could capture fans’ imagination.

Speaking on the ‘Fight Hub TV’ YouTube channel, Taylor added that she would like the bout to be an exhibition match, similar to the high-profile boxing exhibitions staged by Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson.

“Yeah, exactly. Uh, like I said, this is very,” Katie Taylor doubled down, “very interesting. You see these fights happen all the time with Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, and all these guys. So why not explore? Why not see what comes from this? And, um, I was very, very surprised to see all the rumors going around.”

Taylor also had mentioned during the WBC Convention in Bangok that she would be very happy to fight the Baddest Woman on the planet. Taylor’s comments clearly reflect Rousey’s track record of drawing massive attention and generating impressive pay-per-view numbers.

Katie Taylor didn’t stop there. She also highlighted Rousey’s historic impact on women in UFC and suggested that a bout could similarly create opportunities for women in boxing, given Ronda Rousey’s legendary status in combat sports. However, not all of ‘Rowdy’s rivals have welcomed her potential return.

The Ronda Rousey return rumors get reactions from Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison

Veterans like Josh Thomson favor a Gina Carano vs. Rousey matchup over Taylor facing Rousey, while British broadcaster Adam Catterall dismissed the idea as a “circus.” Meanwhile, Chris Cyborg also shared her thoughts on X regarding Rousey’s potential boxing return.

“I once saw @Ronda Rousey shadow boxing and her shadow won! Zero chance she fights boxing. Maybe a return to the cage for a Gina Carano fight…but Ronda doesn’t belong anywhere near a boxing ring.”

At the same time, Rousey’s former teammate and current UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison views Rousey’s potential comeback as “free money” and has long wanted the chance to face her former mentor in the cage.

What’s your take on Ronda Rousey returning to action? After hearing the critics, do you think a fight against Katie Taylor would be a risky move for her? Share your thoughts below.