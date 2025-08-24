Ryan Garcia Explodes on Rampage Jackson’s Son Raja’s ‘Worst’ Pro Wrestling Controversy

“Motherfu—-s playing with me, bruh… I’m tired of everybody fu–ing playing with me and sh-t. I think I’m always playing and sh-t. Call me bi–h and sh-t… At the end of the day, I’m gonna stand up for my fu–ing self because I’m tired of everybody fu–ing playing with me, bruh. Real sh-t!” That’s what Raja Jackson shouted angrily while storming out of the Knokx Pro Wrestling arena. The 25-year-old son of UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has suddenly become the center of controversy after an altercation with a pro wrestler during a live match sparked heated debate across online fight communities.

And guess what? To make matters worse, Raja Jackson even broadcasted the entire incident on Kick, where he and his father have built a following with their lighthearted streams. But this time, he went live solo while ‘Rampage’ streamed separately with influencer Sneako, and chaos erupted. Raja’s attempt to step into pro wrestling turned ugly as his actions caused serious damage, enough to draw widespread backlash and even a stunned reaction from Ryan Garcia.

Did Raja Jackson Just Take Things Way Too Far?

Just a few hours ago, Ryan Garcia took to X to re-share a post from Daily Loud, adding his own reaction: “This is probably the worst thing I’ve watched in a minute, what was bro thinking like seriously????” The post he shared was captioned, “Raja Jackson, 25, son of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, attacked wrestler Stuart Smith at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event. Jackson slammed Smith and threw over 20 punches, leaving him unconscious and hospitalized.” The clip showed just how brutally independent wrestler Stuart Smith (aka Syko Stu) was slammed to the mat and then hit with repeated blows to the head while already knocked out. So what exactly happened?

Things spiraled out of control at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s 25-year-old son, Raja, stunned the audience when he suddenly stormed the ring, slammed Syko Stu to the canvas, and followed it up with over 20 punches to the unconscious wrestler. The violent outburst, livestreamed on Kick, immediately sparked backlash online, with fans calling for accountability from the UFC legend’s son. But the incident didn’t end there, as more details soon came to light.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the confrontation between Raja Jackson and Syko Stu was initially meant to be staged, rooted in an earlier moment where Stu hit Raja with a beer can. While the slam inside the ring had been planned, Raja’s flurry of punches was not part of the script. That unscripted assault left Stu hospitalized with multiple serious injuries, worsening the fallout. Raja has yet to comment on the incident, though his father, “Rampage” Jackson, has already broken his silence and addressed the controversy.

Raja Jackson’s Chaos Was Never Part of the Plan

Popular X account Home of Fight recently uploaded a post from Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, where the former UFC star addressed the controversy involving his son. He wrote, “I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong.”

The ex-UFC light heavyweight champion did not shy away from condemning his son’s actions. He emphasized that Raja, who is a trained MMA fighter with a 0-1 record and had just suffered a concussion during training days prior, had no business getting involved in a professional wrestling setup. Rampage also took a moment to apologize to the streaming platform Kick while expressing his hopes for Stuart Smith’s recovery.

In his follow-up statement, Rampage reiterated, “Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

The incident remains a deeply concerning situation for both Smith and Raja Jackson. While the independent wrestler is currently undergoing medical treatment, which is difficult enough on its own, the consequences may not stop there. Raja Jackson’s violent outburst could also bring potential legal repercussions into play. That said, what are your thoughts on the situation?