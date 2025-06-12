Ryan Garcia Joins Fans in Mocking Cody Garbrandt After His Recent Look Went Viral

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is making his comeback this weekend. As we all know, things haven’t worked out for him since he dropped the belt in 2017. But 2023 saw a resurgence as he won two back-to-back fights, but ‘No Love’ has failed to maintain consistency as he suffered a defeat in his last fight. He will certainly seek to rectify his mistake and get back in the winning column at UFC on ESPN 69.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt recently weighed in on Sean O’Malley‘s recent loss to Merab Dvalishvili and mocked his performance. But in an unexpected turn of events, ‘No Love’ was mocked back by none other than boxing star Ryan Garcia about the one thing that fans have been talking about after his recent media day appearance. Let’s take a look at the exchange of words.

Ryan Garcia mocks Cody Garbrandt’s new look after his remarks on Sean O’Malley

Cody Garbrandt claimed that Sean O’Malley should have continued the way he lived his life prior to altering it for the Merab Dvalishvili rematch. He didn’t seem too impressed with ‘Suga’s performance at UFC 316, but understood that dropping the title called for some changes. After taking aim, ‘No Love’ decided to share some advice with O’Malley as well.

“He should have kept smoking because he looked like s–t. But, [he did] whatever he had to do, you know. Sometimes you lose and try to reinvent yourself, find yourself,” said Cody Garbrandt during the recent media day ahead of his UFC Atlanta Fight against Raoni Barcelos. “At the end of the day, man, you know who you are. You know what you’ve got to do. I know I’m… one of the best fighters in the world.”

“Just remember what got you there and who you are at the end of the day,” Garbrandt further stated. On the other hand, when it came to talking about a possible fight against Sean O’Malley, he is not opposed to it, but wants to focus on the fight at hand. “That’s a fight that, definitely, I think it’s a huge PPV sale, fight. Sean and I,” ‘No Love’ added.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt recently made headlines for a new tattoo he inked on his face, adding to his already large amount of tattoo collection. However, boxing star Ryan Garcia didn’t seem to be a fan of the UFC star’s new tattoo, and instead, found it hilarious. “Nah, that tattoo got me dead,” commented ‘KingRy’ on an Instagram post. Garbrandt’s tattoo has been a bigger topic among fans than his upcoming fight.

Ryan Garcia diverted the whole attention from Garbrandt’s comments to his new look, and it’s quite understandable since many people are talking about it. in the meantime, the former champion has opened up on his new look when the reporters asked him during media day.



Garbrandt opens up on his new tattoo

Cody Garbrandt is one of those UFC fighters who just has an unmatched affinity for tattoos, as ‘No Love’ claimed that the new tattoo was only because of his love for art. However, that was not his initial plan when he recently visited his tattoo artist. In fact, Garbrandt was working on a tattoo on his armpit, but because of the immense pain, the former champ decided to get one on his face while recovering from the pain in his armpit.

“I just love artwork, you know. Tattoos. Actually, I was getting my armpit done, and it was hurting a little bit. So I was trying to like cop out,” Cody Garbrandt stated during the recent media day. “To my tattoo artist, I was like, ‘Hey, let’s put one on the face’. So we went to the face and did it and just to give me some time to not act like sissy on the armpit. So, we put the face tattoo on and just went with it.”

Well, some fans may hate it, and some fans may like it because there are quite a few UFC fighters who tend to put questionable tattoos on their bodies and faces. Regardless, what do you make of Cody Garbrandt’s new tattoo? Let us know in the comments down below.