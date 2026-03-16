Ryan Garcia Makes a Public Plea After Joe Rogan “Ignores” His Request for Podcast Guest Appearance

Ryan Garcia can’t seem to stay out of conversations even when he’s not the one talking. Over the past year, his name has kept coming up on podcasts, in interviews, and in fight analysis, particularly when discussing the Devin Haney fight and the subsequent PED controversy.

The strange part, at least from Garcia’s perspective, is that everyone seems to be telling his story except him. That’s why his recent social media post drew notice. Instead of calling out another fighter, Garcia went straight for Joe Rogan.

Not angry, but in that half-serious, half-frustrated tone he uses when he believes others aren’t giving him a fair chance. According to him, the JRE host has mentioned him and had other fighters talk about him, but still hasn’t let him come on the show to explain his side.

The timing isn’t random either. The UFC commentator recently had Shakur Stevenson on the Joe Rogan Experience, and Ryan Garcia’s name came up again during their discussion about the Devin Haney fight. Stevenson didn’t hold back, claiming he couldn’t award Garcia credit for the victory because of the failed drug test, despite Rogan’s argument that the knockdowns still counted.

Stevenson kept insisting the result felt different once the PED issue came out, saying Haney might have won the fight without that factor. Now, Ryan Garcia seems to be bothered by hearing this kind of talk without being able to respond.

Ryan Garcia says Joe Rogan won’t let him tell his side on the podcast

Ryan Garcia took to X, claiming that he finds it bizarre that Joe Rogan continues to talk about him without ever inviting him on the podcast. He made it obvious that he wanted the opportunity to speak directly rather than hearing others discuss his career, suspension, and the Devin Haney fight without him there.

“I find it interesting that Joe Rogan has had people on, that speak on me, and he has also spoke on me but seems to ignore my request to speak my peace on his show,” he wrote on X. “Joe, if you see this, I’m a cool dude and would love to show you my side of the story.”

Ryan Garcia has been trying to move on since the Haney fight was declared a no-contest, especially after his recent victory over Mario Barrios. However, the controversy continues to follow him, whether it is brought up by other competitors or fans who doubt his ability.

Getting on Rogan’s podcast would offer him the widest platform to explain himself, which is probably why he’s pushing for it publicly right now. For now, Joe Rogan has yet to answer, and there is no hint of an invitation coming. But with Garcia calling him out in front of everyone, the pressure is on.

And given how often his name gets mentioned on that podcast, it seems only a matter of time before people start asking why he hasn’t been handed a microphone yet.