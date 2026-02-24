Ryan Garcia Reportedly Makes Less Than Dana White’s Conor Benn for WBC Title Fight

Ryan Garcia recently won the WBC welterweight title, but Conor Benn made headlines even without stepping into a boxing ring. After signing with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, a new report highlights a surprising gap in pay between the two stars. While Garcia’s reported eight-figure payday looked impressive, it’s White and Benn’s partnership showed a clear gap between marketing and promotional power.

‘King Ry’ returned to the boxing ring last weekend, where he faced Mario Barrios. Now, while Garcia seemed to have a size disadvantage heading into the bout, the results spoke otherwise. The 27-year-old triumphed over Barrios to become the new WBC welterweight champion. Surely, the bout was quite high profile, with Garcia being a popular face in the boxing world. Hence, one might wonder how much ‘King Ry’ made for winning such an important title fight.

Reports surface about Ryan Garcia’s payout

“Ryan Garcia was reportedly guaranteed $10,000,000 for his fight against Mario Barrios, according to figures circulating online,” wrote @gamblersdaily on Instagram. “Reports indicate that the $10 million was his base purse alone and does not include any additional bonuses, incentives, or potential pay-per-view revenue.

Industry analysts note that guaranteed purses of this size are typically reserved for fighters who can consistently generate major ticket sales and global attention. Garcia’s social media presence and headline appeal have made him one of the most marketable athletes in the sport.”

Interestingly, ‘King Ry’ does have a good social media following and enjoys the popularity. That unique factor of his compared to other boxers benefits him when it comes to payouts. Amid that, the official revelations on Garcia’s or Mario Barrios’ paycheck for the WBC title are yet to be revealed.

However, surely, $10 million is a huge number considering it was just for a fight outing. But then again, while comparing that with the latest developments surrounding Zuffa Boxing, it would seem like a very basic amount.

Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing signs Conor Benn for $15 million

Dana White has come in with a plan to aggressively enter the boxing world. Till now, he has been quite successful in implementing his strategy. If not in the overall, at least in terms of signings.

Jai Opetaia, the Ring and IBF cruiserweight champion, became the first name that Zuffa Boxing signed. While the deal amount of Opetaia has not been disclosed publicly, the second signing created a buzz in the community. Former Matchroom boxer Conor Benn left Eddie Hearn to sign with White’s Zuffa Boxing in a deal worth $15 million.

Interestingly, it is just for one fight under the promotion’s banner. Comparing that with Ryan Garcia’s reported $10 million, Benn’s deal amount looks massive. With that said, it will be interesting to see who would be that one big matchup for ‘The Destroyer’.

Notably, Garcia could be an option. As such, after Benn’s victory over Chris Eubank Jr., he was announced as the mandatory challenger for the WBC welterweight title. After Garcia clinched that belt, the possibility is very high for that fight to happen next.

But then, the official decision is yet to be made regarding that. On that note, do you think Benn defeats Garcia in a potential fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!