Salt Papi Ends Knockout Hopes as He Expects Floyd Mayweather, Canelo-Type Fight From Tony Ferguson

Salt Papi isn’t buying into the hype that Tony Ferguson will simply roll over in his upcoming boxing debut. As the social media sensation prepares for the August 30th clash at Manchester’s AO Arena, he has publicly raised doubts about Ferguson’s actual fight skills. While some fans expect an easy knockout, Salt Papi is already signaling that this bout may require more than just raw power.

“I’m not sure. He can fight like Canelo (Alvarez), or he can fight like Floyd Mayweather,” Salt Papi stated in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. “I’m not sure. He might be fighting. So I need to be prepared for the best.” Well, these words surely suggest that the TikTok star is preparing for a technical and potentially unpredictable opponent rather than an easy target.

The 31-year-old also made it clear he’s evolving his game plan, and that includes not going for a straight-up knockout. “I’ll do whatever it takes to win. Before, I usually just go for the knockout. I’ll do whatever it takes to win. Like a proper boxer.” This move from all-out aggression to a more considered approach shows that he respects the challenge ahead and does not underestimate Ferguson’s experience, even though it is the boxing debut for ‘El Cucuy.’

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson is facing a barrage of criticism from fans who question his abilities and want him to retire from combat sports. However, ‘El Cucuy,’ on the other hand, feels that the negativity and doubts surrounding him end up motivating him instead of dragging him down.

“90% of the comments out there say that I am washed up, old, or I should retire. The other 20% are saying that Salt Papi is going to knock me out. That is more fuel for my fire,” he told Ariel Helwani just a few days ago. His mindset remains sharp as ever, reminding fans that he’s been fighting ever since he was a kid and isn’t planning to quit anytime soon.

This was something further reiterated by Salt Papi in the aforementioned interview as he revealed Tony Ferguson’s fate despite a win or a loss. The 31-year-old said, “I don’t think Tonyy’s going to retire even after this fight. Even if I win, he’s not going to retire. He enjoys what he does. This is like his life, and yeah, he’s a great guy. I respect him.”

One thing is for sure: the upcoming fight promises to be more than just a spectacle. Salt Papi’s preparation, mixed with Ferguson’s unwavering passion, might make this boxing debut a surprising battle, one in which neither man can afford to underestimate the other. But do you know that Tony Ferguson wasn’t the first pick to go one-on-one against the TikTok star?

Salt Papi was offered three different fights before Tony Ferguson

Before Salt Papi’s fight with Tony Ferguson was finalized, the social media sensation considered other major names. The TikTok star swiftly rose to the top of Misfits Boxing’s prospect list with his knockout victory over King Kenny, so the promotion wanted to keep the momentum going with a high-profile opponent.

The strategy was simple: find a big UFC star to face the rising boxer in his next fight. The 31-year-old recently revealed that other UFC legends were considered before Ferguson accepted the challenge. “I’m not sure if they turned it down; maybe they were just busy, but I had people on the list like Anthony Pettis, Mike Perry, Nate Diaz. All the big names, really,” he said.

Regardless of the possibilities, Ferguson’s eagerness to return to fighting and face the challenge set him apart, making this clash feel like a rare opportunity for both fighters. This backstory adds a new layer of intrigue to the upcoming bout. Salt Papi wasn’t given an easy fight; he was carefully paired with a true MMA icon prepared to enter the boxing ring. Whether this turns into a showcase or a real battle, it’s clear that the stakes are higher than just another TikTok star fight.