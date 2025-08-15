Sean O’Malley’s Dream Fight vs. Gervonta Davis Gets Green Signal With an Unlikely Twist

Crossover bouts between MMA and boxing have long captured fans’ imaginations, but the scene went quiet after March 2024, when Francis Ngannou faced Anthony Joshua in the high-profile “Knockout Chaos” event. The bout, pitched as a clash between two pioneers of their respective sports, ended far sooner than expected, with Joshua landing a clean right hand that knocked out the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Since then, the combat sports world has been on standby for another high-profile crossover, but nothing concrete has emerged. Meanwhile, Dana White and the Zuffa team are revving up their boxing ambitions, looking to reclaim the spotlight nearly seven years after Conor McGregor’s blockbuster showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr. In the meantime, former UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has weighed in, revealing the dream boxing matchup he’s eager to see unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dustin Poirier envisions Sean O’Malley vs. Gervonta Davis MMA showdown

While steering the ship of the UFC’s daily grind, Dana White and his crew are cranking up the excitement for their next big showdown: super middleweights Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford are set to clash on September 13, teaming up with Saudi promoter Turki Al-Sheikh for this thrilling event. The fighters are set to steal the spotlight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, delivering a show that’s sure to thrill fight fans everywhere.

AD

Amid the slowdown in crossover buzz, retired UFC standout Dustin Poirier weighed in, returning to the UFC 319 broadcast desk for his latest ESPN MMA appearance to share insights and perspectives on the evolving combat sports landscape When asked which athlete from another sport he would like to see compete in MMA, Poirier highlighted Sean O’Malley in the context of a potential matchup with Gervonta Davis.

He said, “I would like to mix some boxing. You know the MMA guys have gone over to boxing. I would love to see some boxing guys come over to MMA, you know, like, put, put your boy Davis in there with, with Sugar Sean or something. Throw a couple of leg kicks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN Ringside (@espnringside) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The rivalry between Gervonta Davis and Sean O’Malley is well-known, with the two trading barbs for years. The crossover conversation gained traction after Davis’ coach claimed his fighter could knock out the former bantamweight champion. O’Malley, never one to back down from a challenge, fired back, suggesting six months of training before stepping into the boxing ring to settle the score.

Despite all the buzz and fan speculation, the much-anticipated matchup has yet to take shape, as both fighters remain focused on their own sports.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Saudi-Zuffa boxing league won’t feature UFC talent, Dana White clarifies

Until last year, Zuffa had been largely dormant, surviving mainly on the blockbuster success of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Behind the scenes, Dana White was quietly laying the groundwork to revive the promotion, even signaling support for emerging boxing talent like Irish prospect Callum Walsh.

The revival took shape when Dana White and Saudi promoter Turki Al-Sheikh inked a multi-year deal to relaunch boxing under the Zuffa banner. The partnership also involved TKO and WWE officials, creating opportunities for UFC fighters to explore boxing under the same promotional umbrella, with events such as the spectacle-driven “Red Panty Night” generating buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the hype, White remains firmly against blending promotions or staging crossover bouts. He made it clear that the September 13 showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford would adhere strictly to a “one and done” format. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, White decisively shut down expectations for UFC fighters stepping into boxing rings. “No, never,” White said. “I’m sure there are guys that want to box, but I literally don’t want to see any of that. We keep the boxers in the boxing and MMA guys in the MMA. We’ll never have that.”

What’s your take on White’s stance against UFC-boxing crossovers? Could he bend the rules for a blockbuster matchup, as he once did with Conor McGregor, in today’s combat sports landscape? Share your thoughts below.