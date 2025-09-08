Steroid Jacked Conor McGregor’s Ex-Rival Handed Andrew Tate Challenge After UFC Retirement

The combat sports world has been buzzing with anticipation, and now it’s official. Former kickboxer Andrew Tate will make his Misfits Boxing debut this October against UFC legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The seeds for this matchup were planted back in 2023 during a livestream, when podcaster Adam22 revealed that Cerrone had voiced some unflattering opinions about Tate’s fighting ability.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ultimately, Andrew Tate, never one to back down from a challenge, fired back with confidence, saying, “Let him say it to my face and try to take me on. I’m more than ready to defend my skills. He’ll definitely regret challenging me.” Now, with Andrew Tate having inked a potentially lofty deal with Misfits Boxing—reportedly in the vicinity of $30 million to $50 million per fight—the stage is set. If accurate, that figure would rank among the largest paydays ever seen in crossover boxing, signaling how high the stakes are.

According to multiple sources—including MMA News and respected outlets—Tate is in advanced negotiations to make his heavyweight debut with Misfits by the end of 2025, with a formal announcement possibly arriving imminently during Misfits Boxing 22.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andrew Tate might face the challenge of a bigger opponent

Yesterday on the WEIGHING IN YouTube channel, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy recently discussed the buzz around Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone possibly returning to combat sports. As George pointed out, Cerrone’s rumored comeback since 2022 includes two more fights, with a potential heavyweight boxing return under the Misfits banner in October, he then asked the hosts if the matchup with Andrew Tate interested them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McCarthy pointed out that Tate’s natural size makes the heavyweight matchup plausible. “Look at above 200 lb, it’s heavyweight in boxing. And you know, Donald has been chemically enhanced,” he explained. In case you don’t remember, Cerrone has openly admitted to using testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) since retiring, which has likely added to his size. Still, McCarthy didn’t see this as a major issue, saying, “It’s not like it’s a big difference in size or anything like that.”

The longtime referee said he’d be happy to see the fight materialize, given the past back-and-forth between the two men. “Donald has said things about Andrew Tate and about his fighting prowess,” McCarthy recalled. “I think it’s great. I would not mind watching that, and I would enjoy the entire process as it builds up.”

AD

Thomson echoed the enthusiasm, praising Misfits Boxing for giving fighters another outlet to compete and earn money outside the UFC. “People don’t realize… 150 grand, 200 grand goes a long way,” he said, adding that the promotion helps fighters “scratch that itch” without dealing with the grind of MMA training.

From a business perspective, a fight between Tate and Cerrone offers Misfits a blockbuster moment: pairing a seasoned UFC veteran with an internet-polarizing figure, potentially drawing both hardcore combat sports fans and mainstream media attention.

For Thomson personally, the topic also struck a chord. He admitted he’s considered a Misfits fight himself, but only if the financial side made sense. “The numbers got to be right for me,” he said. Still, he closed by backing Cerrone vs. Tate as an exciting matchup: “I think that the Cowboy Cerrone fight is a fantastic fight if they can make it happen. Him and Andrew Tate, I would love to see the fight.” Anyway, it appears that beyond his upcoming bout with Conor McGregor’s former opponent, Andrew Tate is further more energized by his support for McGregor himself and the Irishman’s bid for his leadership role.

After Elon Musk endorsement Conor McGregor now finds an ally in Andrew Tate

Elon Musk was the first major figure to publicly back Conor McGregor’s campaign, saying he believed the Irishman would “fight more for the people than any other candidate.” Soon after, Andrew Tate added his voice of support, tweeting, “My grandfather is from Limerick. I’m a quarter Irish. And if @TheNotoriousMMA becomes president, that’s where I’m moving.” Tate’s endorsement quickly stirred debate, given his reputation for controversial and provocative views.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor’s campaign launch itself was combative, calling on voters to pressure their local councilors for nominations and framing the election as a chance to fix what he sees as a broken system. His proposal to mandate referendums on all bills, while bold, taps into a broader appetite among some for more direct political participation.

Still, skepticism remains about McGregor’s actual chances. Yet, endorsements from high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Andrew Tate suggest that his campaign is being taken seriously in some circles. That said, what are your thoughts on Andrew Tate’s support for Conor McGregor? And do you think Andrew Tate will be able to defeat the former MMA star?